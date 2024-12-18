Naga Chaitanya, Sobhita Dhulipala to Keerthy Suresh, Antony Tattil: 11 Tamil celebs who tied the knot in 2024

This year, many leading actors and actresses tied the knot. Notably, Keerthy Suresh, Naga Chaitanya, Sobhita Dhulipala, Rakul Preet Singh, and more. Let's take a look at the celebrities who got married this year and were showered with blessings from their fans

Naga Chaitanya - Sobhita Dhulipala Wedding

Naga Chaitanya, who divorced Samantha in 2021, married actress and model Sobhita Dhulipala on December 4th in a grand ceremony at Annapurna Studios in Hyderabad.

Keerthy Suresh - Antony Tattil Wedding

Leading Tamil actress Keerthy Suresh married her longtime boyfriend, Antony Tattil, on December 12th in Goa. The wedding ceremonies followed both Hindu and Christian traditions

Rakul Preet Singh - Jackky Bhagnani

Rakul Preet Singh, a popular actress in South Indian languages, married Bollywood film producer and actor Jackky Bhagnani in Goa in February

Siddharth - Aditi Rao Hydari Wedding

Actor Siddharth and Aditi Rao Hydari, both previously divorced, married in a simple ceremony at Aditi Rao's traditional temple. The wedding was attended by close family and friends

Varalaxmi Sarathkumar's Wedding

Actress Varalaxmi Sarathkumar married her longtime friend, Nikkolai Church Dev, in July. Nikkolai is previously divorced and has a daughter. Varalaxmi now lives in Mumbai with her husband and stepdaughter

Megha Akash - Vishnu Wedding

Megha Akash, known for the film Ennai Noki Paayum Thota, married Vishnu, from a prominent political family, in September

Aishwarya Arjun's Wedding

Aishwarya Arjun, daughter of Action King Arjun, married Umapathy Ramaiah, son of actor Thambi Ramaiah, in June at Arjun's Sri Yoga Anjaneyar Temple. The reception was grand

Mehta Raghunath's Wedding

Mehta Raghunath, who debuted in the film Good Night, married in March and announced her departure from the film industry

Premgi Amaren's Wedding

Premgi Amaren, who remained unmarried until 45, married Hindu in June at the Tiruttani Murugan Temple. The ceremony was simple, attended by close friends and actor-director Venkat Prabhu

Kalidas Jayaram - Tarini Wedding

Kalidas Jayaram, son of Malayalam actor Jayaram, married Tarini Kalingarayar on December 8th in Guruvayur. The reception in Chennai was grand, attended by numerous celebrities

Aparna Das - Deepak's Wedding

Aparna Das, known for her role in the film Dada and Beast, married Manjumal Boys actor Deepak Parambol on April 24th in Guruvayur. The reception was grand

