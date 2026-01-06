Pulkit Samrat recently shared a heartfelt account of how his mother’s constant encouragement played a crucial role in shaping his acting career. The actor revealed that her unwavering belief helped him overcome rejection, self-doubt.

Bollywood actor Pulkit Samrat opened up regarding his emotional journey towards entering the acting profession, which grounds his mother as the strongest pillar. The actor expressed, during a heartfelt conversation, how her propelling belief steered him through the unsteady and dreary passage of the film industry.

Pulkit exposed that the early days weren't easy. Like most of the aspiring actors, he had to go through rejections, doubts, and long durations of no activity. Whenever everything seemed bleak, his mother was there, standing by him, encouraging his determination to realize his dream as an actor.

“When the entire family was against my decision to move to Mumbai, it was my mother who stood firmly by my side. She not only supported my dream but went against the rest of the family to ensure I followed my passion. She believed I would go to Mumbai and become a hero." He said.

My mother is the backbone of my life, said the actor. He also said that her presence gave him the courage to move forward, take risks, and face obstacles.

About Rahu Ketu movie:

The fantasy-comedy Rahu-Ketu sees Pulkit Samrat reuniting with Varun Sharma to create a totally exciting plot laced with a current take on mythology. Directed by Vipul Vig and starring a constellation of performers like Shalini Pandey, Chunky Panday, and Piyush Mishra, Rahu-Ketu is scheduled for a theatrical release on 16 January 2026. With fate and destiny addressed in a tongue-and-cheek manner with a cosmic twist in situational comedy, being an entertaining riff with refreshing ideas, we think Rahu Ketu will be well-received at the beginning of the new year.