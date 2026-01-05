Pulkit Samrat and Varun Sharma star in the upcoming entertainer 'Rahu Ketu,' directed by 'Fukrey' writer Vipul Vig. The actors promise a film with the same spirit as 'Fukrey' but in a new world. The movie is set to release on January 16, 2026.

Moviegoers are in for a treat as Pulkit Samrat and Varun Sharma promise a dose of entertainment in their upcoming film, Rahu Ketu. Speaking with ANI, Pulkit and Varun opened up about what fans can expect from the movie, which is directed by Vipul Vig.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

'Fukrey' Spirit in a New World

"This film captures everything audiences loved about Fukrey. Most importantly, it brings the two of us together again, and we had a fantastic time working on it. That joy and camaraderie truly come through on screen. The film is written by Vipul, who also penned all three Fukrey films," Pulkit shared.

"So, there is their uniqueness and their unique characters in this film. There is a strange, fantastical, mythical world in this film. Also, we had the opportunity to work with Piyush Mishra sir for the first time, and he is truly outstanding. Alongside him were Manu Rishi sir, Amit Sial, Shalini, and Chunky Pandey sir. For us, going to the set every day felt like attending an acting workshop," he added.

A Fun Start to 2026

Varun assured that 'Rahu Ketu' will remind fans of 'Fukrey'. "Just like Fukrey 1, 2, and 3 , this film offers the same spirit, but in a completely new world, with new characters and a fresh set of actors. Pulkit and I remain the common thread, and together we bring you a highly entertaining and fun way to begin 2026. Comedy is a genre that truly comes alive in theatres...when people sit together, laugh together, and share that joy, the emotion is unmatched. So come experience it on the big screen from 16th January," Varun said.

Release Date

'Rahu Ketu' is set to be released on January 16.