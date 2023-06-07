Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Prosenjit Chatterjee's favourite food items-'rosogolla' or 'mishti doi'? Know unique details of Bengali star

    In a recent interview, Prosenjit Chatterjee opened up about his favourite food items, diet plan, and also gave tips on buying fresh fish from the market. Come check them out. 

    First Published Jun 7, 2023, 12:38 PM IST

    In a recent interview with a leading media house, Bengali superstar Prosenjit Chatterjee shared a Bengali platter with the journalist and opened up about his strict diet plan. Speaking about how he maintains his body so well, even after turning 60, he said that he largely follows a protein-based diet and does not focus much on carbohydrates. 

    When asked about his favourite food items, the vetean actor was extremely candid and chose from his heart. He definitely likes 'roshogolla' (rasgulla) more than 'mishti doi', (sweet curd) although he did say that it was touch call. He was also quick to choose 'Bhaapa Ilish' (baked Hilsa) over 'chingri malai curry' (prawn malai curry) and 'Kosha Mangsho' over 'Kolkata Mutton Biriyani'. However, he also shared his favourite way of relishing 'luchi' (a traditional Bengali snack) - with Roshogolla rolled in it. So do try that the next time you savour 'luchi'.

    Coming to street food, he spoke about his childhood and how he would travel to Victoria and enjoy the street food there- starting from 'jhaal muri' to 'Rolls' to 'chaats'. However, he sadly disclosed that he is not allowed to have more than one 'Fuchka' (Paani Puri) whenever he gorges on the delicious Bengali street food. He said that once a picture of him having a fuchka had gone viral and fans thougt he often grabs a fuchka which is not true.

    In the end, he did speak about the gorgeous Durga Puja and the aura it creates during those five days in the city. One can hear the 'dhaak' even if one resides in a five-star hotel, the star added. He said one must visit the 'city of joy' during that festival and savour on delectable food items, like never before, But, let's tell you something, don't miss out on 'shukto' and 'aloo posto' if you are in town because those are Chatterjee's favourtites.

