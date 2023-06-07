Samantha Ruth Prabhu flaunts her toned body after intense workout session

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has a big smile as she poses in the gym. However, she follows her tough and rigorous training session with a delicious scoop of ice cream.

Despite her busy work schedule, Samantha Ruth Prabhu ensures she’s working out. The actress is in Turkey, shooting for the international leg of the much-awaited romantic comedy film Kushi with Vijay Deverakonda.

While she has been dropping photos from her outings in the scenic city. On Tuesday night, she shared photos and videos in which she was seen in the gym and working out.

In the video, Samantha was working out with her trainer. "Always happy to share the pain - 100 reps each self calf raises," she wrote, sharing the clip of her set. She followed it up with a photo in which she was proudly flaunting her toned figure.

After a tiring and rigorous workout, Samantha made her way to grab a cup of ice cream and excitedly shared a photo of the same. The Shaakuntalam star ended her outing by making a special ‘call’ to hope.

In the picture, Samantha was ‘making a call’ to ‘hope’ at a public phone bhoot. The actress posed for a picture with the receiver in her hand and her big smile adorning her face. Sharing the photo, Samantha wrote, "Calling hope."

Vijay and Samantha are shooting a song for their upcoming Telugu film, Kushi, in Turkey. However, not many details about their schedule are known.

Earlier, the actress shared a happy photo with Vijay and penned a heartwarming note which reads, "Sees you at your best, sees you at your worst. Sees you come last, sees you come first. Sees your lows, sees your highs. Some friends gently stand by. What a year it has been!!."

Kushi is a romantic drama featuring Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Vijay Deverakonda. It was earlier titled VD 11. This film is directed and helmed by Shiva Nirvana. The film got delayed after Samantha took a break from work to get her auto-immune condition Myositis treatment done. Portions of the film were shot in Kashmir last year.

