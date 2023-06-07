Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu flaunts her toned body after intense workout session

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu has a big smile as she poses in the gym. However, she follows her tough and rigorous training session with a delicious scoop of ice cream.

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu flaunts her toned body after intense workout session vma
    Author
    Vrinda Mundara
    First Published Jun 7, 2023, 11:21 AM IST

    Despite her busy work schedule, Samantha Ruth Prabhu ensures she’s working out. The actress is in Turkey, shooting for the international leg of the much-awaited romantic comedy film Kushi with Vijay Deverakonda.

    While she has been dropping photos from her outings in the scenic city. On Tuesday night, she shared photos and videos in which she was seen in the gym and working out.

    ALSO READ: Drake spills beans on his bond with late Sidhu Moosewala; Know details

    In the video, Samantha was working out with her trainer. "Always happy to share the pain - 100 reps each self calf raises," she wrote, sharing the clip of her set. She followed it up with a photo in which she was proudly flaunting her toned figure. 

    After a tiring and rigorous workout, Samantha made her way to grab a cup of ice cream and excitedly shared a photo of the same. The Shaakuntalam star ended her outing by making a special ‘call’ to hope.

    In the picture, Samantha was ‘making a call’ to ‘hope’ at a public phone bhoot. The actress posed for a picture with the receiver in her hand and her big smile adorning her face. Sharing the photo, Samantha wrote, "Calling hope."

    Vijay and Samantha are shooting a song for their upcoming Telugu film, Kushi, in Turkey. However, not many details about their schedule are known. 

    Earlier, the actress shared a happy photo with Vijay and penned a heartwarming note which reads, "Sees you at your best, sees you at your worst. Sees you come last, sees you come first. Sees your lows, sees your highs. Some friends gently stand by. What a year it has been!!."

    Kushi is a romantic drama featuring Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Vijay Deverakonda. It was earlier titled VD 11. This film is directed and helmed by Shiva Nirvana. The film got delayed after Samantha took a break from work to get her auto-immune condition Myositis treatment done. Portions of the film were shot in Kashmir last year.

    ALSO READ: Mahabharat actor Gufi Paintal passes away at 79

    Last Updated Jun 7, 2023, 11:21 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Bharti Singh-Haarsh Limbachiyaa Drugs Case: Court dismisses NCB appeal for cancellation of bail vma

    Bharti Singh-Haarsh Limbachiyaa Drugs Case: Court dismisses NCB appeal for cancellation of bail

    Avatar 2 OTT release: Netflix or Disney+ Hotstar? Where and when to watch James Cameron's movie? RBA

    Avatar 2 OTT release: Netflix or Disney+ Hotstar? Where and when to watch James Cameron's movie?

    From Sacred Games to The Family Man: Glance at IMDb's Top 6 popular Indian web series vma

    From Sacred Games to The Family Man: Glance at IMDb's Top 6 popular Indian web series

    Will Priyanka Chopra star opposite NTR Jr in Prashanth Neel's upcoming pan-Indian film ? vma

    Will Priyanka Chopra star opposite NTR Jr in Prashanth Neel's upcoming pan-Indian film?

    Drew Barrymore breaks silence on 'fake' media reports which claim she wants her mother 'dead' - WATCH vma

    Drew Barrymore breaks silence on 'fake' media reports which claim she wants her mother 'dead' - WATCH

    Recent Stories

    WTC final preview ind vs aus india versus australia date time predicted xi fantasy picks oval pitch report squads live stream snt

    WTC Final: Team India geared up for Australian challenge; look at predicted Playing XI, pitch report and more

    Maruti Suzuki Jimny price announced price starts at 12 74 lakhs check all variants specs other details gcw

    Maruti Suzuki Jimny launched in India, price starts at 12.74 lakhs

    WWDC 2023 Apple watchOS 10 focuses on health launches new apps interface widgets more gcw

    WWDC 2023: Apple watchOS 10 focuses on health; launches new apps, interface, widgets & more

    Kerala: Documents prove construction of cattle shed at CM's Cliff House worth over Rs 40 lakh anr

    Kerala: Documents prove construction of cattle shed at CM's Cliff House worth over Rs 40 lakh

    Avatar 2: 7 reasons to watch James Cameron's movie RBA

    Avatar 2: 7 reasons to watch James Cameron's movie

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon