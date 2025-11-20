Actress Priyanka Mohan joins the cast of '666 Operation Dream Theatre', starring Shivarajkumar and Daali Dhananjaya. The film is directed by Hemanth M Rao and produced by Vaishak J Gowda. Her inclusion was announced on her birthday.

Actress Priyanka Mohan has joined the cast of '666 Operation Dream Theatre', which is directed by Hemanth M Rao of 'Sapta Sagaradache Ello'. The film stars Shivarajkumar and Daali Dhananjaya in the lead roles.

Production and Announcement Details

The movie is produced by Vaishak J Gowda under the banner of Vaishak J Films. The production house announced the arrival of Priyanka Mohan in the film on the occasion of her birthday.

Taking to their Instagram handle, Vaishak J Films shared the official poster of the actress. https://www.instagram.com/p/DRRI_5Qkzyx/?img_index=3

More on '666 Operation Dream Theatre'

The music of the movie is composed by Charan Raj. The makers have not shared the release date of the film yet.

Earlier this year, the makers shared the animated title teaser of the film. It featured a man running from the police who had been firing guns at him.

The makers recently released the first look photo of the actor Daali Dhananjaya from the film. In the poster, actor Daali Dhananjaya was seen wearing a black shirt.

The fans have been eagerly awaiting new updates regarding the film. (ANI)