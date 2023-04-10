Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Priyanka Chopra shares family photos from Easter as daughter Malti plays with chocolate eggs

    Global superstar Priyanka Chopra took to her official social media handle and shared several pictures from her daughter Malti Marie Chopra's first Easter celebration. See the post here.

    Ahana Datta Chaudhury
    First Published Apr 10, 2023, 10:14 AM IST

    Priyanka Chopra has shared her daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas participating in Easter rituals. The young child is even seen playing with Easter eggs while wearing a T-shirt that reads, "Malti Marie's first Easter." The Citadel actor captioned the post, "Easter Sunday" along with a heart emoticon, nazar amulet and folded hands emojis.

    In the first image, Malti is seen holding Easter eggs while Priyanka stands behind her, with the camera focused on her T-shirt. The mother-daughter pair can be seen matching in various printed tops and pyjamas in the second photo, while Priyanka takes a selfie in the mirror while holding Malti. The next image shows Malti attempting to consume the chocolate egg and interacting with it inquisitively. The final image shows Malti having fun on a sofa while their two dogs, Panda and Gino, amuse themselves on the lawn.Check out the post here:

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    HOW FANS REACTED? What is this cuteness,”a fan posted. Another user said, “Awww so cute.” An ardent fan said, “Mumma goals… we love you lil one.” A comment read: “Awwwwww! Love the pictures! Happy Easter @priyankachopra , Malti Marie, and @nickjonas!” A fan also wrote for the baby girl, “Nick 2 - perfect.” Last but not the least, a fan commented, “Our little bunny Jonas.”

    Earlier in the day, Priyanka had shared an adorable image of Malti dressed in white and yellow to wish her fans a Happy Easter.

    Recently, mother-daughter duo, Priyanka and Malti visited India to support the promotion of her upcoming spy thriller series, Citadel, as well as the opening of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Center in Mumbai. For a few days, her co-star Richard Madden had also travelled with her to India. In addition to visiting the Siddhivinayak Temple in Bombay before departing for London, this was Malti's first trip to India. They were joined by Parineeti Chopra, Priyanka's cousin who is also an actor.

    Last Updated Apr 10, 2023, 10:14 AM IST
