Jehangir, Taimur, Inaaya celebrate Easter with family, Kareena Kapoor shares pictures

An ecstatic Kareena Kapoor Khan took to Instagram and showed how her kids celebrated Easter. In the post, Inaaya and Kiaan, Jeh and Taimur's cousins are having a splendid time at the house party.

Actor Kareena Kapoor and her family is busy celebrating Easter and she wants the world to get a glimpse of it. She took to social media and posted charming and memorable pictures of her children Taimur and Jeh, enjoying their time while on the Easter egg hunt on Sunday. Inaaya Naumi Kemmu and Kiaan, their cousin, also joined the little ones.

For the game, Saif and the children wore handcrafted bunny ear caps. Kareena shared a joyful image of Taimur relaxing on a chair, wearing a grey t-shirt. Jeh and Inaaya then began to look here and there randomly while holding their hats in front of them. Jeh was sporting a yellow tee, while Inaaya was dressed in a floral-printed frock. A dish of food was kept in front of him, and he seemed amused.

Another image showed Taimur posing alongside his father Saif Ali Khan and Kiaan Kapoor, son of Karisma Kapoor. Saif's sister, Soha Ali Khan, and Kunal Kemmu were also present for the family gathering.

Check out the post here:

Kareena captioned the post: "My Easter Bunnies Happy Easter Lovely People Keep the treasure hunt on…always."

WORK FRONT: Kareena last appeared on the big screen with Aamir Khan in Laal Singh Chadha (). Her next appearance will be in the movie titled 'The Crew' . Her co-stars in the films are Tabu, Kriti Sanon, and Diljit Dosanjh. She also has Sujoy Ghosh's next film in her kitty, which is based on the book titled, 'The Devotion Of Suspect X'. It is billed as a thriller and features Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat in pivotal roles. An untitled movie directed by director Hansal Mehta will star Kareena as well.

