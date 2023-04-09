Krushna Abhishek on his public fallout with Govinda and his wife Sunita Ahuja

In an interview, actor-comedian Krushna Abhishek, who is gearing up for the release of his romantic film titled, 'Fire Of Love – RED' said: 'Agar Woh Mujh Pe Angry Hain Kisi Baat Se, Gussa Karte Hai, It’s Lot Of Love’.

Actor-comedian Krushna Abhishek has spoken out about his altercation with "mama-mami" Govinda and his wife Sunita Ahuja as he prepares to release his romance comedy 'Fire Of Love - RED'. For the uninitiated, Govinda and Sunita have made several public accusations against Krushna. Their public quarrel has frequently made the news. In a recent interview, Krushna discussed his altercation with Govinda and said he doesn't think about any controversy because he knows a lot of love fuels it.

“It’s family. I love him. Jo bhi controversies aati hai main zyada dekhta nahi because uske peeche there is a lot of love. If meri mami mujhe pe gussa hai, I think that is a lot of love. Agar woh mujh pe angry hain kisi baat se, gussa karte hai mujh pe toh it’s a lot of love. Aur agar main naraz hoke kuch kehta hoon, that is love (If they are angry with him over something, if they get angry with me so it's a lot of love and if I reply back to them, that is also love). So it’s all a family matter. It’s all love.”, the comedian told a media house in a recent interview.

Krushna broke down on Maniesh Paul's show last year as he discussed about missing his mama, Govinda. "I just miss one thing," he said, "and that is for my children to play with my uncle. I really miss that. He ought to interact with my infants. He must really miss me, I think. I'm aware that he misses me constantly."

In 2021, a dispute between Krushna and Govinda caused controversy when the comedian chose to skip a segment of the "Kapil Sharma Show" that included Govinda and his family.

