Priyanka Chopra's early morning selfies with daughter Malti Marie are adorable

Priyanka Chopra will be seen in the much-awaited romantic comedy film Love Again opposite Sam Heughan. Check out her latest photos with daughter Malti Marie which are just unmissable.

Priyanka Chopra dropped an adorable selfie with her daughter Malti Marie early Sunday morning. The international actress is quite the star on social media. She often treats her fans and millions of followers to sneak peeks into her life every now and then.

Priyanka also posts glimpses of her quality time with Malti ever since the birth of the little one in January last year. Speaking about it, this morning as well, the Love Again actress took to her Instagram space and shared a couple of new pictures with her daughter. Fans should not miss Nick Jonas in the picture.

Two hours back, Priyanka Chopra took to her official Instagram handle and posted a couple of selfies featuring her one-year-old. In the first picture, Priyanka looks sleek and stylish in a white t-shirt, denim pants, and a brown faux-leather jacket. She had minimal makeup on her face. She sported a chic pair of shades. Priyanka held Malti in her left arm. She looked precious in her baby pink co-ord set and a white head bow.

The second pic in this series was clicked on the bed by the global Bollywood icon Priyanka Chopra. She is in her PJs while she holds Malti close to her securely. We can also see Nick Jonas tattooed arm in the photograph. Sharing these photos, Priyanka captioned the post, "Days like this. (red heart emoji)."

On the work front, Priyanka has an exciting pipeline of projects. She will be soon seen in the romantic comedy Love Again featuring Sam Heughan and Celine Dion. Directed by James C. Strouse, the movie will release theatrically in the US on May 12. The film will follow the story of a woman who tries to cope with the death of her fiance by sending romantic texts to his phone number. In return, she forms a strong connection with the man to whom the number got reassigned.

