Netflix's Heeramandi: Richa Chaddha, Sonakshi, Manisha Koirala, Aditi Rao turn courtesans in Bhansali's show

With the announcement of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's next movie, fans have been anticipating the first glimpse. When the teaser for Heeramandi is out today, we're sure viewers are blown away by the nobility the starring women radiate. Sanjay is well-known for his fantastic worlds and huge setups.

Sonakshi Sinha, Manisha Koirala, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chaddha, Sharmin Segal, and Sanjeeda Shaikh appear in the web series. The filmmaker discussed his decision to move this production from the big screen to OTT at today's teaser launch event.

All of the performers are dressed in mustard and seated next to one another. Sonakshi, the only one standing among them, made a salaam while gazing at the camera. Netflix also posted another clip giving a glimpse of the characters dressed in black outfits. It captioned the post, "Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s grandeur combined with their awe-inspiring talent and elegance. Tell us a more iconic duo, we’ll wait! #Heeramandi coming soon only on Netflix!"

"I make large pictures and that comes easily to me," Sanjay Leela Bhansali remarked of the move. But when I got to OTT, I created something larger; it's my largest endeavour to yet. Therefore I won't have to adjust to the digital media; it'll be just like viewing a movie. Therefore there is no hesitating or attempting to do something new for OTT. I produced eight episodes for this, and it's so demanding that I'm continually revising the screenplay. It takes more time than watching movies, but we all have a great time. This one is very unique. My beloved Moin Baig had this concept 14 years ago, and it has now come to fruition. I don't make films with my mind but with my heart. Heera Mandi has a very special place.”

A massive set for Heeramandi has been built at Filmcity, the same location where Gangubai Kathiawadi's set was previously built. The building is nearly finished. Meanwhile, music will play a key role in the story, and they have already completed work on it. It is said that Heeramandi is Bhansali's most ambitious project, and he is putting everything he has into it. Because of SLB's love of music, he has been intimately involved in every creation.