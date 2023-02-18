Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Netflix's Heeramandi: Richa Chaddha, Sonakshi, Manisha Koirala, Aditi Rao turn courtesans in Bhansali's show

    Today, as the teaser of Heeramandi released, fans were left stunned by the royalty of leading ladies: Sonakshi Sinha, Manisha Koirala, Aditi Rao Hydari and others.

    Netflix Heeramandi: Richa Chaddha, Sonakshi Sinha, Manisha Koirala, Aditi Rao Hydari turn courtesans in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's show RBA
    Author
    Richa Barua
    First Published Feb 18, 2023, 2:56 PM IST

    With the announcement of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's next movie, fans have been anticipating the first glimpse. When the teaser for Heeramandi is out today, we're sure viewers are blown away by the nobility the starring women radiate. Sanjay is well-known for his fantastic worlds and huge setups. 

    Sonakshi Sinha, Manisha Koirala, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chaddha, Sharmin Segal, and Sanjeeda Shaikh appear in the web series. The filmmaker discussed his decision to move this production from the big screen to OTT at today's teaser launch event.

    Also Read: Mirzapur actor Shahnawaz Pradhan dies after suffering a heart attack at 56

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Netflix India (@netflix_in)

    All of the performers are dressed in mustard and seated next to one another. Sonakshi, the only one standing among them, made a salaam while gazing at the camera. Netflix also posted another clip giving a glimpse of the characters dressed in black outfits. It captioned the post, "Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s grandeur combined with their awe-inspiring talent and elegance. Tell us a more iconic duo, we’ll wait! #Heeramandi coming soon only on Netflix!"

    Also Read: Selena Gomez slammed trolls who took sly digs at her weight gain, read details

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Netflix India (@netflix_in)

    "I make large pictures and that comes easily to me," Sanjay Leela Bhansali remarked of the move. But when I got to OTT, I created something larger; it's my largest endeavour to yet. Therefore I won't have to adjust to the digital media; it'll be just like viewing a movie. Therefore there is no hesitating or attempting to do something new for OTT. I produced eight episodes for this, and it's so demanding that I'm continually revising the screenplay. It takes more time than watching movies, but we all have a great time. This one is very unique. My beloved Moin Baig had this concept 14 years ago, and it has now come to fruition. I don't make films with my mind but with my heart. Heera Mandi has a very special place.”

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Netflix India (@netflix_in)

    A massive set for Heeramandi has been built at Filmcity, the same location where Gangubai Kathiawadi's set was previously built. The building is nearly finished. Meanwhile, music will play a key role in the story, and they have already completed work on it. It is said that Heeramandi is Bhansali's most ambitious project, and he is putting everything he has into it. Because of SLB's love of music, he has been intimately involved in every creation.

    Last Updated Feb 18, 2023, 2:56 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    On Maha Shivratri, Deepika Padukone reveals the release date of 'Project K' featuring Prabhas RBA

    On Maha Shivratri, Deepika Padukone reveals the release date of 'Project K' featuring Prabhas

    Maha Shivaratri 2023: From Samantha Ruth Prabhu to Mahesh Babu and other celebs convey wishes to fans RBA

    Maha Shivaratri 2023: From Samantha Ruth Prabhu to Mahesh Babu and other celebs convey wishes to fans

    Late Captain Vikram Batra's brother Vishal Batra gets emotional and says, 'Reel Vikram and Dimple...' RBA

    Late Captain Vikram Batra's brother Vishal Batra gets emotional and says, 'Reel Vikram and Dimple...'

    Mirzapur actor Shahnawaz Pradhan dies after suffering a heart attack at 56 RBA

    Mirzapur actor Shahnawaz Pradhan dies after suffering a heart attack at 56

    Is Aditi Rao Hydari dating Siddharth? Here's what the actress has to say RBA

    Is Aditi Rao Hydari dating Siddharth? Here's what the actress has to say

    Recent Stories

    UGC NET 2022 Step by step guide to download admit card exam from February 21 gcw

    UGC NET 2022: Step-by-step guide to download admit card, exam from February 21

    Arvind Kejriwal recommends LG VK Saxena to hold MCD mayor election on February 22 - adt

    Arvind Kejriwal recommends LG VK Saxena to hold MCD mayor election on February 22

    football Christian Atsu discovered dead in Turkey earthquake rubble; condolences pour in-ayh

    Christian Atsu discovered dead in Turkey earthquake rubble; condolences pour in

    Microsoft limits Bing chats to 5 questions per session after it delivers bizarre responses gcw

    Microsoft limits Bing chats to 5 questions per session after it delivers bizarre responses

    NEET PG 2023: Edit window opens today February 18; deadline ends on February 20 - adt

    NEET PG 2023: Edit window opens today; deadline ends on February 20

    Recent Videos

    Indian economy will have the fastest growth rate: American billionaire Ray Dalio at World Government Summit 2023

    Indian economy will have the fastest growth rate: American billionaire Ray Dalio at World Government Summit

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2022-23, Delhi/2nd Test: You need to be mentally strong - Cheteshwar Pujara on his 100th Test journey-ayh

    IND vs AUS, 2nd Test: 'You need to be mentally strong, believe in yourself' - Pujara on his 100th Test journey

    Video Icon
    Aero India 2023 The ePlane Company Indian startup from IIT Madras aims for world's most compact flying electric taxi

    Aero India 2023: Indian startup aims for world's most compact flying electric taxi

    Video Icon
    Aero India 2023: Garuda Aerospace CEO Agnishwar Jayaprakash speaks to Asianet News

    Aero India 2023: 'The Game of Drones has begun...'

    Video Icon
    Aero India 2023: A 'Made in India' jet suit for India's armed forces

    Aero India 2023: A 'Made in India' jet suit for India's armed forces

    Video Icon