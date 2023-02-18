Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    On Maha Shivratri, Deepika Padukone reveals the release date of 'Project K' featuring Prabhas

    Deepika Padukone's debut Telugu film, Project K, is directed by Nag Ashwin. Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan are among those who appear in the film.

    Author
    Richa Barua
    First Published Feb 18, 2023, 12:27 PM IST

    Deepika Padukone went to social media on the occasion of Maha Shivratri to reveal the release date of her forthcoming film Project K. Deepika's debut Telugu film, Project K, is directed by Nag Ashwin.

    It also stars Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, and Saswata Chatterjee in addition to her. She shared the release date with an animated image depicting three individuals pointing weapons towards a large hand-shaped creature.

    She wrote, “12.1.2024 #ProjectK Happy Mahashivratri!"
    On Deepika's birthday last month, the film's creators debuted her character poster, which depicted her as a warrior. Deepika may be seen in the photo standing against the sun, dressed like what looks to be a warrior. Although her face is obscured, she looks to be wearing bandages around her arms. The poster featured the words: “A hope in the dark" along with the birthday wish, “Happy birthday Deepika, team Project K."

    According to rumours, Project K is based on the Indian classic Mahabharata, with the Third World War serving as the backdrop. According to reports, Amitabh Bachchan will play the part of Aswathama, and Prabhas will portray the character of Karna in the Mahabharata.

    In addition to Project K, Deepika Padukone will appear in Fighter opposite Hrithik Roshan and will make a cameo appearance in Shah Rukh Khan's next film Jawan. The actress is now enjoying success with Pathaan, her fourth collaboration with SRK after Om Shanti Om, Happy New Year, and Chennai Express. John Abraham also appeared in the film.

    Last Updated Feb 18, 2023, 12:31 PM IST
