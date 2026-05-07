Priyanka Chopra and Orlando Bloom will co-star in 'Reset', a new survival thriller. Chopra plays a woman with amnesia in the wilderness who relies on a mysterious stranger (Bloom). Production is set to begin in August under director Matt Smukler.

Priyanka Chopra and Orlando Bloom are set to headline 'Reset', a new survival thriller from director Matt Smukler. As per Deadline, the film is scheduled to begin production in August, with Fortitude International launching international sales at the Marche du Film in Cannes.

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Plot Details Revealed

Written by Jordan Rawlins, 'Reset' follows a woman played by Chopra who wakes up in the middle of the wilderness, far from civilisation, with no memory of how she got there. Her only chance of survival lies in trusting a mysterious stranger, played by Bloom, who may not be telling the truth about his identity.

Director on Casting the Lead Pair

Speaking about casting the lead pair, Smukler said, "I was looking for a pairing where attraction and mistrust could effortlessly coexist. Priyanka and Orlando have this uncanny ability to make you believe both at once. Their chemistry is undeniable," as quoted by Deadline.

Production Team and Financing

The project will be produced by Jon Hoeber and Erich Hoeber under their Fratricidal Films banner, Michael Lazarovitch for Chemically Altered, and Matthew Rhodes of Rhodes Entertainment. Chopra's Purple Pebble Pictures and Bloom's Amazing Owl are also backing the film. Nadine de Barros will serve as executive producer, according to Deadline. Fortitude International is financing the film and handling international sales, while Verve Ventures, UTA, and WME Independent are co-repping North American rights.

Producers Jon and Erich Hoeber said, "Jordan Rawlins and Matt Smukler have created a gripping story of survival, romance, suspense, and deceit, replete with shocking twists, and we're thrilled to have partnered with Priyanka and Orlando to bring it to the screen," as quoted by Deadline.

Priyanka Chopra's Recent Projects

Priyanka Chopra recently led and produced 'The Bluff', which debuted at number one on Prime Video worldwide. She also starred alongside Idris Elba and John Cena in 'Heads of State'. Her previous credits include Netflix's Oscar-nominated 'The White Tiger', while her production banner Purple Pebble Pictures backed the Oscar-nominated short 'Anuja' and documentary 'To Kill a Tiger'. Season 2 of 'Citadel', in which she plays a crucial role, was released on Prime Video on May 4. She will be next seen in 'Varanasi,' an action-adventure film from SS Rajamouli.

Orlando Bloom's Recent Acclaim

'Bloom' most recently received acclaim for his performance in 'The Cut', which he also produced through 'Amazing Owl'. He was also seen in the action comedy 'Deep Cover,' which earned a Critics' Choice Television Awards nomination for Best Movie Made for Television. His upcoming projects include Werner Herzog's 'Bucking Fastard', co-starring Rooney Mara and Kate Mara.

About the Director

Smukler, an Emmy-nominated filmmaker, is known for projects including 'Finders Keepers' and 'Wildflower'.