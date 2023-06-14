Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas's adorable family trip pictures are unmissable - SEE PICS

Global power couple Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas took time off their busy schedules to enjoy a short trip with family. Their families also joined them, along with their daughter, Malti. Their scenic train ride and family trip pictures with Malti, and their mothers are just unmissable.

Priyanka took to her official Instagram account to share some happy pictures from the trip to Liverpool. They also spent quality time on a boat ride and ditched cars and flights to travel by train.

Priyanka Chopra often shares pictures of her baby girl Malti on social media. She is a doting momma, and one look at her Instagram account will prove that! Priyanka and Nick welcomed Malti on January 15, 2022, through surrogacy. Sharing pictures from her recent family trip to Liverpool, the actress captioned it, "Magic #family (sic)."

In the first photo, she is pouting while posing with hubby Nick. In the second photo, the actress is carrying Malti Marie. On the flip side, Nick Jonas was carrying luggage. She wore an oversized black and white printed co-ord set while Nick Jonas chose a white shirt and black trousers for the outing.

Priyanka also shared a picture chilling with her best friend, Tamanna Dutt. Meanwhile, Malti spends time with Tamanna's son. The little one is also enjoying the panoramic view from the train. In one of the photos, Priyanka Chopra is holding her daughter as she gives her a glimpse of the view from the train. In another photo, Malti is playing with a purse and wearing a pink dress. Priyanka also dropped a cute picture of Malti enjoying in a small pool with a fountain.

In one of the photos, Malti is walking while holding her father, Nick Jonas and grandfather's hand. Priyanka's mother, Madhu Chopra, and her mother-in-law Denise Miller-Jonas also joined them.

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra is busy in filming for Heads of State, which also stars John Cena and Idris Elba in lead roles. The film is directed by Ilya Naishuller and produced by Amazon Studios. It went on floors this month. Priyanka Chopra made her big OTT debut in Citadel with Richard Madden. The Russo Brothers' web show premiered on Prime Video on April 28, 2023. Citadel features Priyanka as Nadia Sinh and Richard Madden as Mason Kane. Apart from Citadel, PeeCee's Love Again was recently released in theatres too.

In Bollywood, the actress will share screen space with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif in Jee Le Zaraa. The film will be helmed and directed by Farhan Akhtar, and he might star in the much-awaited movie.

