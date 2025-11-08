Priyanka Chopra Jonas sings a desi version of Wham!'s 'Last Christmas' for Gurinder Chadha's upcoming film 'Christmas Karma'. The reinvented song features Hindi lyrics and a classical Indian touch, marking a collaboration between the two friends.

A global icon in herself, actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas has once again stirred magic with her vocals, bringing a desi-flavoured reinvention of Wham!'s all-time classic 'Last Christmas' for Gurinder Chadha's upcoming film Christmas Karma.

Featured in Gurinder Chadha's upcoming festive family film, the song features Priyanka's mesmerising voice as she helms the Hindi lyrics, accompanied by melodious music. It also features a touch of classical India music, adding a layer of festivities.

Priyanka Chopra, who has proven her talent across the Indian film industry as well as in Hollywood, cementing herself as a versatile performer, marks a long-awaited collaboration with Gurinder Chadha. The two share a friendship that dates back many years.

Priyanka on Collaborating with a 'Dear Friend'

Speaking on the same, Priyanka Chopra hailed Gurinder Chadha as "one of the very few stalwarts in entertainment who have championed stories of the Indian diaspora globally and consistently with absolute authenticity and heart," as per a press release.

"She is a dear friend, and I am so happy to support her in my little way in Christmas Karma. I hope this desi twist to a song that has long been the soundtrack of Christmas for so many of us resonates with audiences," the actor added.

Director's Take on the 'Perfect East Meets West Bridge'

'Christmas Karma' director Chadha said, "I am the biggest George Michael Fan, and frankly, who isn't, so I am very grateful to his estate for allowing us to put our own unique twist on his classic Christmas song. When I called my mate Priyanka Chopra Jonas to sing our fun Hindi version, she kindly stepped in to support me and the film with her beautiful take on Last Christmas."

Anushka Shah, CEO of Civic Studios, shared how Priyanka Chopra's addition to the classic Christmas song marks a "perfect East meets West bridge."

About 'Christmas Karma'

Directed by Gurinder Chadha, known for films like 'Bend It Like Beckham' and 'Blinded By The Light', 'Christmas Karma' is a festive, fresh and feel-good musical adaptation of the Charles Dickens classic 'A Christmas Carol'.

The film features Kunal Nayyar in the lead role as a modern-day Scrooge and stars Eva Longoria, Billy Porter, Boy George, Danny Dyer, Leo Suter, Pixie Lott, Charithra Chandran, and Hugh Bonneville. The film is set to be released in India by PVRINOX Pictures on December 12, 2025, promising audiences a lively, heartwarming holiday experience. (ANI)