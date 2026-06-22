Priya Malik's show 'Ishq Hai' is set for its farewell with 'The Final Chapter India Tour'. Presented by Oriole Entertainment and Tape A Tale, the 21-city tour kicks off on June 27, 2026, and will be accompanied by musician Tanmay Maheshwari.

Priya Malik's 'Ishq Hai' Announces Final Chapter India Tour

Priya Malik's show 'Ishq Hai' is set to embark on its most ambitious and emotionally charged journey yet: The Final Chapter India Tour. Presented by Oriole Entertainment and Tape A Tale, the 21-city farewell tour kicks off on June 27, 2026, travelling through Lucknow, Varanasi, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Bhopal, Jabalpur, Ludhiana, and Amritsar in June and July. The journey continues through Vadodara, Ahmedabad, Surat, Pune and Mumbai in August, finally concluding this final chapter in September across Agra, Noida, Kolkata, Guwahati and Siliguri.

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'A Final Goodbye and an Invitation'

Priya Malik shared, "'Ishq Hai' is not just a show. It is a love letter to a time that no longer exists, written in the hope that someone will feel less alone in missing it. The Final Chapter India Tour is both a final goodbye for longtime fans who have grown alongside the show, and an invitation for new audiences to experience its magic before it takes its final bow."

Musical Accompaniment

Accompanying her is Tanmay Maheshwari, whose music draws deeply from the classical and melodic traditions of Hindi cinema. His live vocals serve as the warm thread connecting past and present throughout the night. (ANI)