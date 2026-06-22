Hollywood filmmaker Zack Snyder praised Huma Qureshi's performance in the trailer for her upcoming film 'Baby Do Die Do'. Snyder, who previously directed Huma in 'Army of the Dead', called her performance "powerful". The film releases on July 3.

Zack Snyder Lauds Huma Qureshi's Performance

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 22 (ANI): Actor Huma Qureshi has received a shout-out from Hollywood filmmaker Zack Snyder over her performance in her upcoming film 'Baby Do Die Do'. On Monday, the trailer of the film was unveiled. After catching a glimpse of Huma's action-packed role in 'Baby Do Die Do', Zack penned a note filled with appreciation for her. "Just watched the trailer for *Baby Do Die Do* and loved what I saw. The film looks ambitious, cinematic, and incredibly well-crafted. Having worked with Huma before, it's great to see her delivering another powerful performance," he wrote.

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View this post on Instagram Zack had earlier worked with Huma in the 2021 Netflix zombie heist film 'Army of the Dead'.

About 'Baby Do Die Do'

Speaking of 'Baby Do Die Do', the film is slated to hit theatres on July 3. In the two-minute and twenty-seven-second trailer, Huma Qureshi portrays the role of a hitwoman who kills people with her umbrella stealthily at public places. It begins with Huma shooting a man with her umbrella inside a bus.

The trailer further introduces different characters of the story which are played by Seema Pahwa, Sikander Kher, Chunky Pandey, Rachit Singh and others. Sikander Kher plays the role of an antagonist in the movie, while Rachit Singh portrays the love interest of Huma in the movie.

With redemption in her eyes as she calmly watches the building burn, Huma appears to be bruised at the end of the trailer. The movie is directed by Nachiket Samant and is produced by Saqib Saleem. (ANI)