Prince Narula’s cryptic post has sparked speculation amid Gullu and Nakul Dhull’s heated clash on Bigg Boss 20. The timing has also brought his past feud with Elvish Yadav back into discussion.

Reality TV star Prince Narula has grabbed attention with a cryptic social media post amid the ongoing controversy surrounding Gullu and Nakul Dhull on Bigg Boss 20. Their heated argument, which reportedly turned physical, has sparked discussions online, while Prince’s remarks have added another layer to the growing buzz.

The timing of his post has also reminded fans of his past public feud with YouTuber Elvish Yadav. Although Prince did not directly name anyone in his message, social media users have been speculating about its possible connection to the ongoing drama.

Prince Narula’s Cryptic Post Goes Viral

Prince shared a sarcastic message on social media, writing, “Hawabazi log piche se kyu karte hai.” He further added, “Samne chup rehte hai reel ke gunde. Tumhari dosti bhaichara or bakiyo ke dosti ko chale bol do. Waah re duniya.”

His remarks quickly caught the attention of fans, with some linking them to the latest developments on Bigg Boss 20. One user on X commented, “Prince Narula ki entry ho gayi Gullu vs Nakul ki fight ke beech!”

However, Prince has not explicitly confirmed whether the post was directed at Gullu, Nakul or anyone else.

What Happened Between Gullu And Nakul Dhull?

The controversy follows a heated confrontation between Gullu and wildcard contestant Nakul Dhull inside the Bigg Boss 20 house. Their argument escalated as both exchanged personal remarks and threats.

Nakul challenged Gullu by referring to an alleged past incident involving Gurugram, while Gullu responded by questioning his claims. The exchange also brought references to their past associations and connections into the discussion.

The confrontation has since triggered reactions among viewers, with the incident becoming a talking point on social media.

Prince Narula And Elvish Yadav’s Past Feud

Prince and Elvish’s rivalry became widely discussed during MTV Roadies XX in 2025. Their disagreements over a task turned personal, with Prince accusing Elvish of going behind his back.

The two later reconciled publicly in February 2025. Now, amid the latest reality TV controversy, Prince’s cryptic post has once again drawn attention from fans.