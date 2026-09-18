Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt celebrated the Ganpati visarjan ceremony with Neetu Kapoor and their daughter Raha. The couple also announced their pledge to refurbish 20 schools in Mumbai to mark PM Narendra Modi's 76th birthday.

Bollywood couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, along with Neetu Kapoor, bid farewell to the idol of Lord Ganesha at their home on Friday as they performed the Ganpati visarjan ceremony. Before the visarjan ceremony, Alia, Ranbir and Neetu brought the Ganpati idol to their residence complex, offering paparazzi gathered outside their home a chance to seek Bappa’s blessings. The trio happily posed for pictures and chanted, “Ganpati Bappa Morya” together. Alia was also seen lovingly holding her daughter, Raha, in her arms.

Couple Pledges to Refurbish Schools on PM Modi's Birthday

Meanwhile, Alia and Ranbir have pledged to refurbish 20 schools in Mumbai as part of the ‘Seva Sankalp Abhiyan’ on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 76th birthday.

Alia shared the announcement on social media on Thursday, September 17, while also wishing PM Modi on his birthday. She said the initiative would support efforts to improve learning spaces for children. In her post, Alia wrote, “Happy Birthday to our Hon’ble Prime Minister @narendramodiji! Wishing you a healthy and fulfilling year ahead.” She added that she and Ranbir would refurbish 20 schools based on recommendations from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

About ‘Seva Sankalp Abhiyan’

The ‘Seva Sankalp Abhiyan’ began on September 17, on the occasion of the PM's birthday and is scheduled to continue for a month. The campaign has been announced to mark PM Modi’s birthday and 25 years of his public life. It includes various public service and welfare activities. (ANI)