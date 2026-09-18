Marathi thriller Gondhal, directed by Santosh Davakhar, has been selected as India’s official entry for the 2027 Oscars. Here are seven reasons to watch the film, from its rural Maharashtra setting and Gondhal ritual to its psychological thriller elements.

Marathi filmmaker Santosh Davakhar’s thriller Gondhal has been selected as India’s official entry for the 99th Academy Awards, putting the regional film in the spotlight on the international stage. The Film Federation of India announced the selection on Friday, with the film chosen from among 33 submissions. Drawing heavily from Maharashtra’s traditional Gondhal ritual, the movie stars Kishor Kadam, Ishita Deshmukh, Yogesh Sohoni and Nishad Bhoir in key roles.

The 99th Academy Awards are scheduled to take place on March 14, 2027, at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, with Conan O’Brien set to host the ceremony.

Story Rooted In Maharashtra’s Tradition

Set in rural Maharashtra, Gondhal is a psychological thriller centred on the traditional Gondhal ritual. The story explores relationships, personal desires and human vulnerability against the backdrop of a deeply rooted cultural practice.

The film follows Suman, a woman trapped in an unhappy marriage with Anand. Her life takes a dangerous turn when she becomes involved in a plan linked to her husband and Saheba, a Gondhali performer.

The narrative uses the ritual as a backdrop to explore tensions between tradition, relationships and contemporary social realities.

Kishor Kadam And Ishita Deshmukh Lead Cast

Kishor Kadam plays Bhivaba, while Ishita Deshmukh portrays Suman. Yogesh Sohoni plays Anand, also known as Aandya, and Nishad Bhoir appears as Sarjerao.

Suresh Vishwakarma, Anuj Prabhu and Vitthal Kale are also part of the cast. Davakhar has written and directed the film, which incorporates folklore and traditional performance into its storytelling.

Santosh Davakhar Won Silver Peacock At IFFI

Gondhal previously received recognition at the 56th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in 2025, where Davakhar won the Silver Peacock for Best Director for the film.

The film was also screened in the International Competition section of the 56th IFFI.

Film Released In November 2025

Gondhal was released theatrically in Maharashtra on November 14, 2025. The film has since featured at various film festivals, bringing further attention to Davakhar’s work and its portrayal of Maharashtra’s cultural traditions.

Its selection as India’s official Oscar entry now puts the Marathi film in contention in the Best International Feature Film category at the 99th Academy Awards.

Fourth Marathi Film To Represent India

Gondhal becomes the fourth Marathi film to be selected as India’s official Oscar entry. The earlier Marathi films chosen were Shwaas in 2005, Harishchandrachi Factory in 2009 and Court in 2015.

India is yet to win the Academy Award for Best International Feature Film. Three Indian submissions have previously secured nominations in the category: Mother India, Salaam Bombay and Lagaan.

Deepa Mehta’s Water, starring John Abraham and Lisa Ray, was nominated in the same category but represented Canada after being selected as the country’s official entry.