Poland has chosen Paweł Pawlikowski's 'Fatherland' as its official entry for the Oscars' international feature category. The post-WWII drama, starring Sandra Hüller, won the Best Director award for Pawlikowski at the Cannes Film Festival.

Poland has selected 'Fatherland', Paweł Pawlikowski's post-WWII drama starring Sandra Hüller, as its entry for the Oscars international feature race, reported Variety.

About 'Fatherland'

According to the outlet, the black-and-white film, which follows German novelist Thomas Mann (Hanns Zischler) and his daughter Erika (Hüller) on a road trip across Germany in 1949, world premiered in competition at the Cannes Film Festival in May, where Pawlikowski won the Best Director award.

Written by Pawlikowski and Henk Handloegten, the film also stars August Diehl, Devid Striesow and Anna Madeley.

According to the outlet, on 'Fatherland,' the Polish director reunited with his longtime filmmaking team, including cinematographer Łukasz Żal, costume designer Aleksandra Staszko and production designers Katarzyna Sobańska and Marcel Sławiński. Though the film is set in Germany, the production was shot mainly in Poland.

International Oscar Race

Poland’s announcement of its official Oscars selection comes as the international feature race is heating up, with fellow Cannes favourites 'Minotaur' and 'La Bola Negra' being submitted for France and Spain, respectively.

India's Submission

Earlier, the Film Federation of India announced Marathi film 'Gondhal' as the official entry of India at the upcoming Oscars 2027.

Marathi film 'Gondhal' was directed by Santosh Davakhar and starred Kishor Kadam, Ishita Deshmukh, Yogesh Sohoni, Nishad Bhoir and Anuj Prabhu in the lead roles.