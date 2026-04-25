PBKS co-owner Preity Zinta celebrated as her team achieved the highest-ever T20 chase, scoring 265 against DC. Despite KL Rahul's record 152*, PBKS won thanks to Prabhsimran Singh, Priyansh Arya, and Shreyas Iyer's explosive batting.

Actor and Punjab Kings (PBKS) co-owner Preity Zinta expressed happiness after her team scripted history by chasing down 265 runs, the highest-ever in T20s to defeat Delhi Capitals (DC) by six wickets in an IPL match on Saturday.

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Taking to her Instagram, she congratulated both Punjab Kings team and DC opener KL Rahul for their performances. "Yessss yesss yesss !!!! What a game Congratulations @punjabkingsipl & @klrahul for such a stunning performance tonight." Zinta also praised Shreyas Iyer, Prabhsimran Singh, Priyansh Arya, Nehal Wadhera and Shashank Singh for their efforts in today's match, adding, "@shreyasiyer96 this one is for the record books...Tonight the heat was really on @prabhsimran_84 @_arya_priyansh @nehalwadhera @shashanksingh027 #Ting #DCvsPBKS #Basjeetnahai"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Preity G Zinta (@realpz)

PBKS Scripts History with Record Chase

Talking about the match, PBKS continued its unbeaten run, generating another instant classic match and chasing down 265 runs, the highest-ever in T20s. KL's record-breaking 152* in 67 balls, which made him the first Indian to score a 150 in the IPL and the holder of India's highest men's T20 score, went in vain as the batter had to watch a powerplay assault from Prabhsimran Singh and Priyansh Arya helplessly, which laid down the platform for a strong finish.

Updated IPL Standings

With this win, PBKS stand unbeaten with six wins and a no result, giving them 13 points. DC is at the sixth spot, with three wins and four losses, giving them six points.

How the Action Unfolded

PBKS broke their record of chasing down 262 against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the 2024 season.

Coming to the match, after DC opted to bat first, an entertaining 220-run second-wicket stand between KL Rahul (152* in 67 balls, with 16 fours and nine sixes) and Nitish Rana (91* in 44 balls, with 11 fours and four sixes) took DC to 264/2. PBKS did not put their weapons down either, as Priyansh Arya (43 in 17 balls, with two fours and five sixes) and Prabhsimran (76 in 26 balls, with nine fours and five sixes) shaved off 116 runs in the powerplay, later, Shreyas (71* in 36 balls, with three fours and seven sixes) put partnerships with Nehal Wadhera (25) and Shashank Singh (19*), completing the chase in 18.5 overs with six wickets left. (ANI)