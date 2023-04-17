Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Pregnant Sana Khan dragged out from Siddique's Iftaar party by husband Anas Saiyad; netizens slam him; watch

    Pregnant Sana Khan was almost pulled out from Baba Siddique's Iftaar party by her husband, Anas Saiyad. Social media users criticised him for dragging her fast in this condition.

    Pregnant Sana Khan dragged out from Baba Siddique's Iftaar party by husband Anas Saiyad; netizens slam him; watch video RNA
    Author
    Richa Barua
    First Published Apr 17, 2023, 11:32 AM IST

    Sana Khan, a former Bigg Boss competitor and actress, is expecting her first child with her spouse Anas Saiyad. She announced her pregnancy last month with a sweet Instagram photo and stated they are eager to receive their little bundle of joy. Sana and Anas recently visited Baba Siddique and Zeeshan Siddique's Iftaar Party. A video showing the actress straining to leave the event has gone viral, infuriating netizens. 

    Some slammed Sana's husband for supposedly yanking her out of the party. Khan could be seen struggling to walk out of the party with Anas in a video released on a paparazzo's Instagram account. The caption read, "Sana Khan thak gayi (Sana Khan looks tired)! Sana Khan along with her husband attended the Iftar party tonight by Baba Siddique!! Seems like they were in hurry!!" 

    Also Read: Did you watch Netflix's Obsession? Will there be season 2 of THIS erotic drama? 

    People said Anas was insensitive to Sana and yanked her out of the party soon after this video went online. 

    One netizen commented, “Why is pulling her that fast in her condition.” Another said, “Ye jror maarta pitta hoga apni biwi ko tourture krta hai iska abdul to acha tha na.” In the clip, even Sana was heard saying, "Itna nhi chal paungi thank gayi mai."

    A person commented on it, "Let her breathe, man." Another one said, "Why is he pulling her that fast in her condition?" One more said, “She looks breathless, she’s pregnant...”

    Also Read: KANGUVA: Tamil Superstar Suriya’s 42nd film to release in ten languages; know details

    Sana has now responded to those who were trolled her husband by explaining that she had ordered him to move swiftly. The actress wrote, “This video just came to my notice. And I knw it looks weird to all my lovely brothers and sisters and to me infact. We lost contact with driver and car once we came out n I was standing for longer than usual n starting sweating n uncomfortable so he quickly wanted to get me in so I can sit n have water n some air. I was the one to tell him let’s go in quick as we did t wanted to disturb the paps who were there clicking pics of all the guests. So just a request plz don’t think otherwise. Thank you all once again for ur concern. Loads of love to everyone here.”

    Sana, who appeared in Bigg Boss 6, announced her retirement from acting before marrying Anas in November 2020. Sana reported her pregnancy in an interview in March of this year. "I'm excited about it." Obviously, it's a whole different adventure. As a woman, I've had many ups and downs emotionally. But I believe it's a lovely voyage. "I'm just waiting to hold my baby... that's it," Sana stated in an interview with Iqra TV.

    For the uninitiated, Sana and Anas wedded in 2020. They are expecting their first kid in July of this year. Their wedding was quiet in Surat, with just family members present. 

    Last Updated Apr 17, 2023, 11:32 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Video Palak Tiwari gets trolled for plunging neckline blouse at Baba Siddique's Iftaar Party RBA

    Video: Palak Tiwari gets trolled for plunging neckline blouse at Baba Siddique's Iftaar Party

    Did you watch Netflix's Obsession? Will there be season 2 of THIS erotic drama? Here's what we know RBA

    Did you watch Netflix's Obsession? Will there be season 2 of THIS erotic drama? Here's what we know

    Jonas Brothers concert in London: Priyanka Chopra, Sophie Turner look stunning at the musical event-pics RBA

    Jonas Brothers concert in London: Priyanka Chopra, Sophie Turner look stunning at the musical event-pics

    Katy Perry is Kim Kardashian's daughter North West's big fan; here's what she did in her during LIVE concert RBA

    Katy Perry is Kim Kardashian's daughter North West's big fan; here's what she did in her during LIVE concert

    Hrithik Roshan slammed after bodyguard pushes delivery boy while taking selfie with Bollywood star AHA

    Hrithik Roshan slammed after bodyguard pushes delivery boy while taking selfie with Bollywood star

    Recent Stories

    Kerala: Labour Unions call for joint protest over delay in salary disbursement at KSRTC anr

    Kerala: Labour Unions call for joint protest over delay in salary disbursement at KSRTC

    After iPhone 15 launch in 2023 THESE iPhones may get discontinued soon full list here gcw

    After iPhone 15 launch in 2023, THESE iPhones may get discontinued soon

    Video Palak Tiwari gets trolled for plunging neckline blouse at Baba Siddique's Iftaar Party RBA

    Video: Palak Tiwari gets trolled for plunging neckline blouse at Baba Siddique's Iftaar Party

    Bathinda Police arrests one Army jawan in military station shooting Reports gcw

    Bathinda Police arrests one jawan in military station shooting: Reports

    Did you watch Netflix's Obsession? Will there be season 2 of THIS erotic drama? Here's what we know RBA

    Did you watch Netflix's Obsession? Will there be season 2 of THIS erotic drama? Here's what we know

    Recent Videos

    Rupali Ganguly's birthday: Satish Shah, Palak Muchhal, Sudhanshu Pandey elevate fashion element at event vma

    Rupali Ganguly's birthday: Satish Shah, Palak Muchhal, Sudhanshu Pandey elevate fashion element at event

    Video Icon
    Is Rekha wearing goggles at night? Netizens wonder as she poses with Manish Malhotra outside his house AHA

    Is Rekha wearing sunglasses at night? Netizens wonder as she poses with Manish Malhotra outside his house

    Video Icon
    Army conducts massive exercise in Andaman and Nicobar Islands

    Army conducts massive exercise in Andaman and Nicobar Islands (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Sikkim Avalanche: Army conducts recue operation on war-footing

    Sikkim Avalanche: Army conducts recue operation on war-footing (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Mumbai Police arrests 24-year-old behind dangerous bike stunt

    Mumbai Police arrests 24-year-old behind THIS dangerous bike stunt (WATCH)

    Video Icon