Pregnant Sana Khan dragged out from Siddique's Iftaar party by husband Anas Saiyad; netizens slam him; watch

Pregnant Sana Khan was almost pulled out from Baba Siddique's Iftaar party by her husband, Anas Saiyad. Social media users criticised him for dragging her fast in this condition.

Sana Khan, a former Bigg Boss competitor and actress, is expecting her first child with her spouse Anas Saiyad. She announced her pregnancy last month with a sweet Instagram photo and stated they are eager to receive their little bundle of joy. Sana and Anas recently visited Baba Siddique and Zeeshan Siddique's Iftaar Party. A video showing the actress straining to leave the event has gone viral, infuriating netizens.

Some slammed Sana's husband for supposedly yanking her out of the party. Khan could be seen struggling to walk out of the party with Anas in a video released on a paparazzo's Instagram account. The caption read, "Sana Khan thak gayi (Sana Khan looks tired)! Sana Khan along with her husband attended the Iftar party tonight by Baba Siddique!! Seems like they were in hurry!!"

People said Anas was insensitive to Sana and yanked her out of the party soon after this video went online.

One netizen commented, “Why is pulling her that fast in her condition.” Another said, “Ye jror maarta pitta hoga apni biwi ko tourture krta hai iska abdul to acha tha na.” In the clip, even Sana was heard saying, "Itna nhi chal paungi thank gayi mai."

A person commented on it, "Let her breathe, man." Another one said, "Why is he pulling her that fast in her condition?" One more said, “She looks breathless, she’s pregnant...”

Sana has now responded to those who were trolled her husband by explaining that she had ordered him to move swiftly. The actress wrote, “This video just came to my notice. And I knw it looks weird to all my lovely brothers and sisters and to me infact. We lost contact with driver and car once we came out n I was standing for longer than usual n starting sweating n uncomfortable so he quickly wanted to get me in so I can sit n have water n some air. I was the one to tell him let’s go in quick as we did t wanted to disturb the paps who were there clicking pics of all the guests. So just a request plz don’t think otherwise. Thank you all once again for ur concern. Loads of love to everyone here.”

Sana, who appeared in Bigg Boss 6, announced her retirement from acting before marrying Anas in November 2020. Sana reported her pregnancy in an interview in March of this year. "I'm excited about it." Obviously, it's a whole different adventure. As a woman, I've had many ups and downs emotionally. But I believe it's a lovely voyage. "I'm just waiting to hold my baby... that's it," Sana stated in an interview with Iqra TV.

For the uninitiated, Sana and Anas wedded in 2020. They are expecting their first kid in July of this year. Their wedding was quiet in Surat, with just family members present.