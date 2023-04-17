Did you watch Netflix's Obsession? Will there be season 2 of THIS erotic drama? Here's what we know

Obsession, Netflix's latest sexy drama, is now generating headlines, and fans are asking if there will be another season.

Obsession, Netflix's latest erotic drama, is making headlines for its intriguing narrative, and fans are eager to learn more about season 2. It is based on Josephine Hart's novella Damage, which depicts a perilous love triangle between Anna Barton (Charlie Murphy), her partner Jay Farrow (Rish Shah), and his father William (Richard Armitage).

The official synopsis of Obsession read, “Obsession is a thrilling and seductive four-part limited series about erotic obsession and forbidden desire.”

Obsession storyline:

About the plot of Obsession, Anna becomes involved in a passionate affair with her fiancé's father, and the situation worsens as William's cravings intensify. Season one has only four episodes, and many ask if there will be a second.

Will there be an Obsession Season 2?

Netflix has yet to renew Obsession for a second season, although the programme finished uncertainly, hinting at the potential of continuing the plot. Although the streaming platform waits at least 28 days before making a judgement, it is known to grant the go-ahead sooner. Furthermore, Obsession might return if creator Morgan Lloyd Malcolm turns it into an anthology series telling another difficult relationship's narrative.

About Obsession

'Obsession' centres on a secret romance between a top doctor (Richard Armitage) and his son's fiancée Anna (Charlie Murphy). The story will follow William as his life turns unexpectedly after meeting Anna. What appears to be flirty energy between the two gradually becomes more, and the intense affair threatens to wreck both William and Anna's life. 'Obsession,' like many of Netflix's most famous thrillers, has some incredibly explicit sex scenes. The series premiered on Netflix on April 13th.

