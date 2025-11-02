HanuMan director Prasanth Varma breaks his silence on reports of a rift with producer Niranjan Reddy over a ₹20 crore advance. The filmmaker clarifies that all is well between them and teases future collaborations in his superhero universe.

After weeks of speculation, HanuMan director Prasanth Varma finally opened up on the buzz that suggested he had a fallout with the movie's producer, Niranjan Reddy, over an alleged ₹20 crore advance payment. He made it clear that there is absolutely no misunderstanding or dispute between the two, and their professional relationship is quite fine.

Prasanth Varma Breaks Silence On Rift With HanuMan Producer

After the high sky of HanuMan, soon words spread like wildfire that there were financial disputes between Prasanth Varma and Niranjan Reddy, specifically regarding a pending advance of ₹20 crores for Prashanth Varma's next film. Numerous online portals claimed that the two had parted ways, leading to much speculation about a strained partnership.

The speculations inside the fans that Varma is no longer seen teaming up with the producer also fuel this rumor.

In a recent interview, Prashanth Varma put an end to all speculation by saying that he still shares a healthy relationship with the cinema maker.

He said, "There is absolutely no issue between me and Niranjan garu. We share mutual respect and trust, and we are already discussing our upcoming collaborations. The ₹20 crore advance talk is completely baseless."

Prashanth Varma also added that Niranjan Reddy is one of the principal reasons behind HanuMan's success for providing support from scratch.

Upcoming Collaborations

Both Prashanth Varma and Reddy are rumored to be talking about their next film together despite the buzz. It is said to be one of the movies part of Varma's Cinematic Universe of Indian Superheroes, kicked off with HanuMan. Fan pages expect to see updates regarding the sequel, Jai HanuMan, which will go into production soon.

This clarification has brought relief to fans for having worried over the future of the creative teams.

A Clear Message to Fans

Prasanth Varma has, indeed, addressed all rumors openly, dismissing them as false stories while confirming his intent to work with the same team that took HanuMan off the ground. His submission is one of stability and collaboration, concentration ensuring creative differences or financial gossip do not overshadow his cinematic journey.