Lord Hanuman’s Favourite Zodiac Signs: Protected from Shani Dosha in 2025
According to astrology, Lord Hanuman showers special blessings on 5 zodiac signs, protecting them from Saturn’s negative effects. These lucky signs enjoy divine favour, prosperity, and strength thanks to Hanuman’s grace.
5 Zodiac Signs Loved by Anjaneya
Anjaneya, a devoted follower of Rama, symbolizes bravery and loyalty. While he views all signs equally, astrology says he favors some, blessing them with courage and energy.
Aries
Aries folks are brave and energetic, much like Anjaneya. Worshipping him helps them gain mental strength. Offering a betel leaf garland on Saturdays boosts their natural courage.
Leo
Leos are natural leaders, firm in their duties. Anjaneya's selfless service aligns with their nature. Chanting his mantras and making offerings can bring his full blessings.
Sagittarius
Sagittarius is a favorite of Anjaneya. Their spiritual quest aligns with his devotion. Worshipping him on Saturdays and reciting the Hanuman Chalisa brings his full blessings.
Scorpio
Mars rules Scorpio. Like Anjaneya, Mars is a commander. So, Scorpios always have Hanuman's grace, ensuring success. Worshipping him brings financial luck. Donating sindoor helps.
Aquarius
Saturn rules Aquarius. Worshipping Anjaneya helps with Saturn-related issues. He blesses them with wealth and stable finances. Fasting on Tuesdays strengthens their resolve.
Ways to Receive Anjaneya's Blessings
Reciting the Hanuman Chalisa is the best way to worship him. It boosts courage. Fasting on Tuesdays or Saturdays, and offering garlands, butter, or sindoor also helps get his grace.
Worship with True Devotion
Anjaneya blesses all who worship with true devotion, not just specific signs. Anyone can receive his grace.
Disclaimer: Astrology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.