Grammy winner Ricky Kej's Bengaluru home was robbed by an alleged Zomato delivery partner who stole a sump cover. Kej shared CCTV footage on Instagram, prompting an apology and investigation promise from Zomato. He also alerted Bengaluru police.

Grammy Award-winning musician Ricky Kej took to Instagram to share a shocking personal update, revealing that his home was recently targeted in a robbery.

Zomato Delivery Partner Accused of Theft

In a detailed Instagram post, Ricky Kej expressed displeasure over theft by a Zomato delivery partner, whom he claimed stole the sump cover. Kej also shared the CCTV footage of the act, capturing the individual picking up the cover and fleeing from the spot in what appears to be a two-wheeler vehicle. "I was robbed! Dear @zomato @zomatodeliverypartner, looks like one of your delivery partners entered my home on Thursday and stole our sump cover. This was at 6 o'clock in the evening. Quite bold of them! This is probably not their first time. They came in just 15 min earlier for a recce, and then trespassed and committed the crime. You can see the CCTV footage from 2 angles," he wrote. https://www.instagram.com/p/DSMVZLgDAWI/

Kej added screenshots of the alleged robber and the vehicle's number plate. Asking Bengaluru City Police to help him with the matter, the musician added, "Also, people, be vigilant. This can happen to you, too!"

Zomato Apologises, Promises Investigation

The post went viral, quickly grabbing the attention of his followers. One wrote, "My goodness. How brazen is that? Hope you get justice, Ricky," while another added, "This is so bad. Hope the police can trace the folks who did. Very unfortunate."

While a response is still awaited from the police, the official social media handle of the food delivery giant apologised over the matter. "Hi Ricky, this is really concerning, and we certainly don't encourage such behaviour from our delivery partners. We'll investigate this immediately so that necessary action can be taken," the response stated.

Kej asked Zomato to contact him with further information for the future probe. (ANI)