Prajakta Koli gets engaged to long-time boyfriend Vrishank Khanal; here's what her co-star Anil Kapoor says

Prajakta Koli has a fiancée now. The actress and her long-term partner Vrishank Khanal, are getting married soon.

Prajakta Koli has a fiancé! The Jugjugg Jeeyo actress and well-known social media influencer confirmed her engagement to her partner Vrishank Khanal. To make the announcement, the actress posted a selfie to Instagram on Sunday. Prakajta may be seen posing with Vrishank and flashing her engagement ring in the picture. Many people, including her Jugjugg Jeeyo co-stars Varun Dhawan and Anil Kapoor, expressed their love for the joyful post. "@vrishankkhanal is now my ex-boyfriend. ♥️." she captioned the post.

Anil Kapoor showered his blessings “♥️ Congratulations!!! Always JugJuggJeeyo." he wrote. Varun Dhawan dropped a heart emoji. Maniesh Paul wrote “Congraaaats guys!!! All the best @vrishankkhanal “. He added, “@mostlysane now return his passport to him ."

Prajakta has long been a well-known name. Prior to using Instagram and other social media platforms to produce content, she began as a YouTuber. With a few productions, including the Netflix series Mismatched, she made her acting debut. She co-stars with Rohit Saraf in the movie as Dimple Ahuja. She was portrayed as Varun Dhawan's sister in JugJugg Jeeyo the previous year. Despite having a minor role, she outperformed everyone.