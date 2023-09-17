Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Prajakta Koli gets engaged to long-time boyfriend Vrishank Khanal; here's what her co-star Anil Kapoor says

    Prajakta Koli has a fiancée now. The actress and her long-term partner Vrishank Khanal, are getting married soon.
     

    Prajakta Koli gets engaged to long-time boyfriend Vrishank Khanal; here's what her co-star Anil Kapoor says ADC
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Sep 17, 2023, 1:35 PM IST

    Prajakta Koli has a fiancé! The Jugjugg Jeeyo actress and well-known social media influencer confirmed her engagement to her partner Vrishank Khanal. To make the announcement, the actress posted a selfie to Instagram on Sunday. Prakajta may be seen posing with Vrishank and flashing her engagement ring in the picture.  Many people, including her Jugjugg Jeeyo co-stars Varun Dhawan and Anil Kapoor, expressed their love for the joyful post. "@vrishankkhanal is now my ex-boyfriend. ♥️." she captioned the post. 

    Anil Kapoor showered his blessings “♥️ Congratulations!!! Always JugJuggJeeyo." he wrote. Varun Dhawan dropped a heart emoji. Maniesh Paul wrote “Congraaaats guys!!! All the best @vrishankkhanal “. He added, “@mostlysane now return his passport to him ."

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Prajakta Koli (@mostlysane)

    Prajakta has long been a well-known name. Prior to using Instagram and other social media platforms to produce content, she began as a YouTuber. With a few productions, including the Netflix series Mismatched, she made her acting debut. She co-stars with Rohit Saraf in the movie as Dimple Ahuja. She was portrayed as Varun Dhawan's sister in JugJugg Jeeyo the previous year. Despite having a minor role, she outperformed everyone.

    Last Updated Sep 17, 2023, 1:35 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Priyanka Chopra reacts to Indian student Jaahnavi Kandula's tragic death in US; here's what she said RBA

    Priyanka Chopra reacts to Indian student Jaahnavi Kandula's tragic death in US; here's what she said

    Happy Birthday PM Narendra Modi: Kangana Ranaut, Rajkummar Rao pen heartfelt wishes ADC

    Happy Birthday PM Narendra Modi: Kangana Ranaut, Rajkummar Rao pen heartfelt wishes

    SIIMA 2023 Winners list Day 2: Kamal Haasan, Mani Ratnam, R Madhavan bag awards RBA

    SIIMA 2023 Winners list Day 2: Kamal Haasan, Mani Ratnam, R Madhavan bag awards

    SIIMA Awards 2023 full winners list: Jr NTR, Rishab Shetty. Mrunal Thakur win big RBA

    SIIMA Awards 2023 full winners list: Jr NTR, Rishab Shetty. Mrunal Thakur win big

    Comedian and actor Russell Brand accused of rape and sexual assault; read details RBA

    Comedian and actor Russell Brand accused of rape and sexual assault; read details

    Recent Stories

    Priyanka Chopra reacts to Indian student Jaahnavi Kandula's tragic death in US; here's what she said RBA

    Priyanka Chopra reacts to Indian student Jaahnavi Kandula's tragic death in US; here's what she said

    PM Modi inaugurates YashoBhoomi Convention Centre on his birthday Check out its key features gcw

    PM Modi inaugurates YashoBhoomi Convention Centre on his birthday; Check out its key features

    Cricket Asia Cup 2023 Final: Will rain play spoilsport in India vs Sri Lanka clash? osf

    Asia Cup 2023 Final: Will rain play spoilsport in India vs Sri Lanka clash?

    Happy Birthday PM Narendra Modi: Kangana Ranaut, Rajkummar Rao pen heartfelt wishes ADC

    Happy Birthday PM Narendra Modi: Kangana Ranaut, Rajkummar Rao pen heartfelt wishes

    Love Gold? 7 places to buy temple jewellery in Bangalore RBA EAI

    Love Gold? 7 places to buy temple jewellery in Bangalore

    Recent Videos

    PM Modi to marks 73rd birthday with inauguration of 'YashoBhoomi'; here's how it looks WATCH AJR

    PM Modi to marks 73rd birthday with inauguration of 'YashoBhoomi'; here's how it looks | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Drone footage reveals precision strikes on terrorists' hideout in Anantnag encounter WATCH AJR

    Drone footage reveals precision strikes on terrorists' hideout in Anantnag encounter | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Alien UFO over Chennai's Tambaram or flashlight? You decide

    Alien UFO over Chennai's Tambaram or flashlights? WATCH and decide

    Video Icon
    Bihar School girls trash officer's car in protest over lack of facilities WATCH AJR

    Bihar: School girls trash officer's car in protest over lack of facilities | WATCH

    Video Icon
    WATCH Painting of Chandrayaan-3's success featuring PM Modi showcased at G20 Summit 2023 snt

    WATCH: Painting of Chandrayaan-3's success featuring PM Modi showcased at G20 Summit 2023

    Video Icon