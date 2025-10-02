Celebrated actor Pragya Jaiswal appeared on Table for Two in an exclusive conversation with Asianet News. She reflected on her career, saying she has never felt she has “arrived” and believes there’s still a long way to go.

In an exclusive conversation with Asianet on the show Table for Two, celebrated actor Pragya Jaiswal opened up about her life, career, and upcoming projects. The trailer for the show is now out, giving fans a glimpse of her candid and engaging interview.

Here have a look at the trailer:

In the full episode, Pragya will talk about her Hindi film debut Khel Khel Mein, and share her dream co-stars, naming names like Ranbir Kapoor and Allu Arjun. She’ll also dive deep into her personal story, how she transitioned from pageantry (including competing in Miss India) to the film world, first in South Indian cinema and then in Bollywood. Born in a small town in Madhya Pradesh, she will recount the challenges she faced as she carved her path in the industry.

She will also speak more about her personal life in the episode, including her thoughts on marriage, revealing that she is open to it, even if she sees it as just another chapter, not a finish line.

Mark your calendar: the full episode of Table for Two drops this Saturday, where Pragya lets us in on her hopes, her struggles, and her unending appetite for growth.