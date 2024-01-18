Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Prabhas-starrer 'Salaar' to have digital release on THIS date

    'Salaar', which was made on a budget of Rs 270 crore, has proven to be a box office monster, with a reported worldwide collection of Rs 611.8 crore to date.

    Author
    Rishika Khanna
    First Published Jan 18, 2024, 8:37 AM IST

    Fans are eagerly awaiting for the film 'Salaar' to release on Netflix, as it maintains its strong box office performance. According to recent rumors, Netflix paid an astounding Rs 162 crore to acquire the digital rights to the movie in all five languages. 

    'Salaar' release date, OTT platform 

    On February 04, 2024, 'Salaar' will ultimately make its digital premiere on the massive streaming service Netflix. The digital agreement with Netflix breaks all previous records and is the largest-ever OTT contract for a South Indian movie. The film will soon be available on Netflix, according to a recent announcement from Netflix. Regarding the release date, no confirmation has been made.

    About 'Salaar'

    Prabhas, Prithviraj Sukumaran, and Shruti Haasan star in 'Salaar: Ceasefire - Part 1', which is directed by Prashanth Neel, who won praise for his work on the 'KGF' franchise. In significant parts in the movie are also Jagapathi Babu, Bobby Simha, Tinnu Anand, Easwari Rao, and Sriya Reddy. The film has won praise from critics for its impressive plot, thrilling action scenes, and star-studded cast. It is produced by Vijay Kiragandur under the Hombale Films banner.

    'Salaar', which was made on a budget of Rs 270 crore, has proven to be a box office monster, with a reported worldwide collection of Rs 611.8 crore to date. People are still seeing 'Salaar' in theaters, as it has grown to be one of the highest-grossing movies of the year.

    Last Updated Jan 18, 2024, 8:37 AM IST
