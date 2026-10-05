Actress Tripti Dimri got emotional at a Myntra event in Delhi, recalling her childhood Diwali memories. She spoke about her father helping with stage fright, her love for festive sweets, her simple personal style, and her association with Myntra.

Actress Tripti Dimri turned nostalgic during Myntra’s ‘Utsav’-themed event in Delhi, getting emotional as she recollected her childhood Diwali memories and opened up about her personal style. Co-hosted by Meta, the star-studded fashion evening brought together art collector Shalini Passi and top digital creators including Komal Pandey, Siddharth Batra, Kritika Khurana, and Deeksha Khurana, among others.

The event highlighted the Myntra Creator Club, an ecosystem operating via the Ultimate Glam Clan and Myntra Studio that allows shoppers and fashion enthusiasts to create shoppable content and earn affiliate commissions.

Childhood Diwali Memories

Speaking to ANI at the event, the 'Animal' actress fondly recalled how her father managed her early stage fright. “I mean there are many, many such memories... my favourite festival is of course, Diwali and Dussehra. This whole period is very exciting. And as a kid, you know, my dad used to organise Ramleela in the society. And I used to participate in it, and there were times when I would forget my lines, and my dad would be, you know, behind the curtains, hiding behind and telling me my lines, and I think I never knew at the time that I would actually become an actor... and I think that's one of the memories that has always stayed with me,” she shared.

Dimri also spoke about her love for festive treats and revealed her hidden talent of making besan laddoos from scratch. “And of course, food-wise, I love Indian sweets; I love jalebi, I love besan ke laddoo, and there is still that one ritual that I follow... My mom used to make sweets at home during Diwali,” she shared, adding, “And now every time I'm not with my family, during the festival, I make besan ke laddoos myself.”

On Personal Style and Confidence

Asked whether she feels pressure because people look up to her for fashion inspiration, Dimri said, “Not really, I think.” She explained that confidence matters more to her than following expectations around fashion. “I never take that pressure, to be honest. I feel you've got to be comfortable in what you're wearing. You got to feel confident always, and confidence is the best thing that you can wear. And my personal style has always been very simple. I like to, you know, wear things where that can make me feel confident. So yeah, that's always been my style and yeah, there is no pressure of course," she said.

She added, "I mean, of course, for events you want to dress up, you want to look good, you want to look your best. But on my off day, I prefer wearing a loose shirt with loose pants, and that's about it, yeah.”

Fashion, Acting, and Myntra

The 'Qala' actress also spoke about the role fashion has played in her journey as an actor and her association with Myntra. “I think fashion is ever-evolving, and I'm so glad to be associated with the brand like Myntra because, you know, of course, anytime it's been such an important part of my life since I've joined acting, since I've become an actor. Every time you want to purchase something, Myntra is one thing that you go on, and I think it's amazing that it has so many brands. You go for one thing, and you end up buying multiple.”

Dimri further joked about her shopping habits, saying, “I always go to, you know, buy one thing. I try to make sure that I don't overspend, but then once you go in, you can't stop yourself and my cart will always, I will always end up having 10, 20 things in my cart.”

Upcoming Projects

On the work front, Tripti Dimri, who was recently seen in Netflix's 'Maa Behen', is set to star alongside Prabhas in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s pan-Indian action-thriller 'Spirit.' (ANI)