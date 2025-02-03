Prabhas' first look poster from Vishnu Manchu's Kannappa OUT

Following the success of Kalki 2898 AD, actor Prabhas is poised to enchant viewers in the Vishnu Manchu film Kannappa. The filmmakers have given fans their first glance at the actor as Rudra, generating a lot of excitement for the film.

Prabhas first look poster from Vishnu Manchu's Kannappa OUT RBA
Feb 3, 2025

Monday kick-started on an exciting note for the fans of actor Prabhas as his first look as 'Rudra' was unveiled in the morning. The poster features him in the guise of a hermit, his matted hair flowing wildly, his forehead smeared with sacred chandan, gripping a crescent moon staff that hints at divine power and celestial energy.

Sharing his look from the film, Prabhas on social media wrote, " (Om symbol) The Divine Guardian 'Rudra' (Om symbol) Unveiling my look as 'Rudra'. The embodiment of strength and wisdom as the unwavering protector in #Kannappa . A timeless journey of devotion, sacrifice, and love. Join us on this epic adventure, coming to theaters on April 25, 2025!"

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Directed by Mukesh Kumar Singh, the film is scheduled for release on April 25, 2025, and marks Akshay Kumar's debut in Telugu cinema.

The movie Kannappa is a mythological fantasy based on the story of Kannappa, a devotee of Lord Shiva, and is set to capture the grandeur and devotion of ancient times. Kannappa is produced by Vishnu Manchu's AVA Entertainment and 24 Frames Factory.
Along with Akshay Kumar and Prabhas, the film stars Vishnu Manchu in the lead role and features a star-studded cast including Mohan Babu, R. Sarathkumar, Madhoo, and Mukesh Rishi, Mohanlal, and Kajal Aggarwal.

Kannappa is scheduled to release in multiple languages, including Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, Hindi, and English.

