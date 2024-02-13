Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Poonam Pandey in trouble? Actress to faces Rs 100 crore defamation case

    Poonam Pandey lands in big trouble again. Previously, the All Indian Cine Workers Association sought an FIR against Poonam Pandey, calling her acts "highly wrong".

    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Feb 13, 2024, 2:29 PM IST

    Days after Poonam Pandey faked her death, it has been claimed that a Rs 100 crore defamation suit has been reported against the actress and her former husband, Sam Bombay. As reported by Pinkvilla, Faizan Ansari filed the complaint. He accused Poonam of "trivialising the seriousness of cancer and manipulating the emotions and trust of millions" by staging her own death. He allegedly also pushed officials to arrest Pandey and her ex-husband.

    Ansari has also lodged an FIR with the Kanpur Police Commissioner. “Poonam Pandey and her husband Sam Bombay conspired to stage her death, making a mockery of a serious illness like cancer. Poonam Pandey orchestrated this stunt for her personal publicity, betraying the trust of millions of Indians and the entire Bollywood industry,” the FIR read.

    For the unversed, Poonam Pandey’s ‘death’ news was announced in a post shared on her official Instagram handle on February 2. “This morning is a tough one for us. Deeply saddened to inform you that we have lost our beloved Poonam to cervical cancer. Every living form that ever came in contact with her was met with pure love and kindness. In this time of grief, we would request for privacy while we remember her fondly for all that we shared,” the post read.

    A day later, the actress released a video message revealing that she was still alive. She said that the purpose of her death announcement was to raise awareness about cervical cancer. It did not go well with everyone, and numerous celebs, including Kangana Ranaut and Karan Kundra, reacted negatively to the actress.

    Later, the All Indian Cine Workers Association sought an FIR against the actress-model, claiming that her conduct was "highly wrong" and "unacceptable". The film organisation demanded legal action against Poonam and her manager. They denounced the PR stunt, claiming that "no one in the film industry stoops to such levels".

    Last Updated Feb 13, 2024, 2:29 PM IST
