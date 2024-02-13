Entertainment

Usher at Super Bowl Halftime Show: Singer marries Jennifer Goicoechea

Who is Jennifer Goicoechea? Usher and Jennifer Goicoechea get married hours after the singer’s performance at the Super Bowl Halftime Show.

Image credits: Instagram

Usher at Super Bowl Halftime Show: Singer marries Jennifer Goicoechea

Usher and Jennifer Goicoechea have taken their love to the next level, as the couple married in Las Vegas.

Image credits: Instagram

Usher at Super Bowl Halftime Show: Singer marries Jennifer Goicoechea

Before the wedding, the R&B artist and his longtime partner received a marriage license a few days before the Super Bowl. 

Image credits: Instagram

Usher at Super Bowl Halftime Show: Singer marries Jennifer Goicoechea

People confirmed that the pair exchanged vows at Vegas Weddings' Terrace Gazebo, an outdoor wedding chapel. The exact hour of the wedding is unknown.

Image credits: instagram

Usher at Super Bowl Halftime Show: Singer marries Jennifer Goicoechea

However, it occurred shortly after Usher performed at the Super Bowl Halftime Show.

Image credits: instagram

Usher at Super Bowl Halftime Show: Singer marries Jennifer Goicoechea

According to reports, the marriage certificate names the singer's mother, Jonetta Patton, as the couple's witness.

Image credits: instagram

Usher at Super Bowl Halftime Show: Singer marries Jennifer Goicoechea

Usher and Jennifer, who are alleged to have been dating since 2019, are happy parents of two children.

Image credits: instagram

Usher at Super Bowl Halftime Show: Singer marries Jennifer Goicoechea

Their first child, daughter Sovereign Bo, was born in 2020, followed by their boy, Sire Castrello, in 2021.

Image credits: Instagram

Usher at Super Bowl Halftime Show: Singer marries Jennifer Goicoechea

The singer was previously married to stylist Tameka Foster from 2007 to 2009. Together, they share two sons, Usher V and Naviyd Ely.

Image credits: Instagram

Usher at Super Bowl Halftime Show: Singer marries Jennifer Goicoechea

In 2015, he tied the knot with entertainment executive Grace Harry, but their union ended in 2018.

Image credits: Instagram
Find Next One