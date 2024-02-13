Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Is Mahira Khan pregnant? Pakistani actress BREAKS silence

    Pakistani actress Mahira Khan backs out of a Netflix project amidst pregnancy rumours? The actress has reacted to it and set the record straight.

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Feb 13, 2024, 11:51 AM IST

    Mahira Khan is a well-known name in the film industry. The Pakistani actress debuted in Bollywood in Shah Rukh Khan's film Raees. Though she did not feature in any Indian films after that, due to the political situation shared by the two nations, she left an impression on everyone with Raees. 

    Mahira is one of Pakistan's most recognised actresses. Mahira married Salim Karim for the second time in October of last year, and their stunning photos went viral on social media. Rumours have spread that Mahira and Salim are expecting their first child. 

    Mahira Khan breaks silence on pregnancy reports
    According to sources, Mahira Khan is pregnant and has withdrawn from several projects, including Jo Bachey Sang Samait Lo, which will be available on Netflix. Well, the Pakistani actress has reacted to the rumours. Mahira Khan confirmed to Express Tribune that she is not pregnant and spoke about the Netflix series. 

    She said, "It’s not true that I’m pregnant. And I haven’t left the Netflix series." There is currently little information available about this web series. According to reports, Mahira Khan is working on another digital project that has yet to be titled. 

    According to a Reddit thread, Mahira Khan will deliver around August or September. These speculations may finally be put to rest, according to Mahira Khan's own denial. Mahira Khan had married Ali Askari before meeting Salim Karim. She had a son with him. In 2015, she divorced Ali Askari. Years later, in 2023, Mahira Khan married Salim Karim. It was a wonderful wedding, with the couple surrounded by their loved ones.

    Mahira Khan is well known for her role on the daily serial Humsafar. In this film, she costarred alongside Fawad Khan. The show is broadcast on the Zindagi channel.

    Last Updated Feb 13, 2024, 11:51 AM IST
