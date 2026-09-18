Music composer Shekhar Ravjiani, lyricist Priya Saraiya, and singer Asees Kaur have united for a non-film song, 'Russ Jana'. The track explores the vulnerability of love and is out on the Garuudaa Musiic label and available on all platforms.

Music composer and singer Shekhar Ravjiani, lyricist Priya Saraiya and singer Asees Kaur have come together for a non-film song, 'Russ Jana'. The track captures the quiet vulnerability of holding on while learning to let go.

Artists on the Collaboration

Talking about the song, Shekhar Ravjiani in a press note said, “Russ Jana is a very special song which I composed a few years ago for my independent record label Garuudaa Musiic. Priya and I are very proud this song. The song chose Asees to sing it and what a brilliant decision that was!” https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ygpe91kpPtQ&list=RDYgpe91kpPtQ&start_radio=1

Asees Kaur added, “Russ Jana explores a very tender and vulnerable side of love. It was special to collaborate with Mr Shekhar Ravjiani for the first time, and Priya’s words gave me such a beautiful emotional space to sing from. I think there is an honesty to this song that listeners will really connect with.”

Priya Saraiya shared, “Russ Jana comes from a very vulnerable place. I wanted the lyrics to capture those feelings that remain when love changes its course, and working with Mr Shekhar Ravjiani and Asees brought that emotion to life beautifully.”

Russ Jana is out on the Garuudaa Musiic label and available to stream on all music platforms.