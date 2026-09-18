Ishaan Khatter and Nora Fatehi have commenced shooting for the much-awaited second season of the Netflix series 'The Royals' in Rajasthan. Khatter shared a post from the location, while Fatehi gave fans a glimpse from her shoot diaries.

Actor Ishaan Khatter has started shooting for the second season of 'The Royals' in Rajasthan. Recently, he also shared pictures and videos from Rajasthan. https://www.instagram.com/p/DdZRu5uCExe/?stkn=MTNlaWNycTl0Zmh1aw%3D%3D&img_index=4 "Lock in. Log out. See y’all on the other side," he captioned the post.

Nora Fatehi is also all set to return as Ayesha Dhondi in The Royals Season 2, and the actress has already started shooting for the much-awaited new season. Taking to social media, Nora gave her fans a sneak peek from her shoot diaries, giving them a glimpse into her return to the world of the popular Netflix series.

About The Royals Cast and Crew

Ishaan Khatter was seen in the lead character as Maharaja Aviraaj, paired opposite Bhumi Pednekkar's Sophia. Directed by Priyanka Ghose and Nupur Asthana, written by Neha Veena Sharma, and produced under the banner of Pritish Nandy Communications, 'The Royals' also featured veteran actress Zeenat Aman, Sakshi Tanwar, Nora Fatehi, Dino Morea, Milind Soman, Chunky Panday, Vihaan Samat, Kavya Trehan, Sumukhi Suresh, and Udit Arora, among others.

Ishaan Khatter's Upcoming Projects

Alongside The Royals 2, Ishaan is also gearing up for Jugaadu, his upcoming comic entertainer directed by Palash Vaswani of Gullak fame, which also stars Tania. (ANI)