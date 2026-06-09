PM Narendra Modi is set to complete 4,399 days in office, becoming India's longest continuously serving elected PM, surpassing Jawaharlal Nehru. Film personalities like Prosenjit Chatterjee and Anupam Kher congratulated him on the historic milestone.

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi will complete 4,399 days in office, becoming the longest continuously serving elected PM in India's history, actor Prosenjit Chatterjee extended his heartfelt congratulations and wished him continued success in leading the nation.

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On June 10, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will complete 4,399 consecutive days in office, surpassing India's first PM Jawaharlal Nehru's record of 4,398 days served after the first general election in 1952. The achievement marks a significant moment in the country's political history.

Speaking to ANI, he said, "Aaj bahut khushi ka din hai..our Honourable Prime Minister is completing 4,399 days in office. My love and many, many best wishes, and I want him to lead our country forward in the same way. Thank you so much."

Film Personalities Congratulate PM Modi

Several film personalities, including Mukesh Rishi, Vindu Dara Singh, Raza Murad, and Anupam Kher, also congratulated PM Modi on the historic milestone and praised his leadership and contribution to the nation.

Raza Murad Hails 'Historic Moment'

Veteran actor Raza Murad described the occasion as a significant milestone and congratulated the Prime Minister, his cabinet and the people of India.

"Modi ji is completing 4,399 days as Prime Minister. This is a significant milestone and a historic moment being created today. Previously, the late Jawaharlal Nehru served as Prime Minister for 4,398 days. Modi ji has set a new record," Murad said.

"The public has immense faith in him, reflecting his vast popularity and the people's desire to see him continue in this role. Such achievements are only possible with public support," he added.

Anupam Kher on 'Strength of Indian Democracy'

Kher described the occasion as a landmark moment for Indian democracy.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi is joining a new chapter in the history of democracy in India. As the Prime Minister who has served the country for the longest time, it is not only the capability of a person to be named as Prime Minister, but it is also the proof of the strength of the Indian democracy and the confidence of the people. It is not easy to maintain the support and confidence of the people in any democracy for such a long time," Kher said.