Content creator Yuvraj Dua's viral plea to PM Modi to discuss reducing sugar intake in 'Mann Ki Baat' was addressed in the latest episode. The PM acknowledged the request, spoke on the issue, and noted the positive impact on Dua's father.

Yuvraj Dua's viral request to PM Narendra Modi to address sugar consumption in 'Mann Ki Baat' has now received a response in the latest episode. The content creator had earlier shared a light-hearted video on social media, urging the Prime Minister to speak about reducing sugar intake, pointing out that many Indian parents closely follow his advice. In a playful remark, he added that if PM Modi spoke against sugar in Mann Ki Baat, his father would surely listen. https://www.instagram.com/reel/DVyIWeTkUnW/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==

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The relatable video quickly went viral, striking a chord with many online.

PM Modi Responds in 'Mann Ki Baat'

In the 132nd episode of 'Mann Ki Baat', PM Modi acknowledged the request and spoke about the importance of "cutting down on sugar." He also noted that several people had reacted to his earlier reply to Dua on Instagram. For context, the Prime Minister had responded to Dua's post on Instagram earlier, encouraging people to stay healthy and adopt small lifestyle changes, including reducing sugar intake. Soon after PM Modi's Instagram Story, Yuvraj Dua's father also took up exercising. https://www.instagram.com/reel/DWL6wkADsCo/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==

PM's Direct Appeal to Reduce Sugar

While addressing Mann Ki Baat, PM Modi said, "Kai logon ne Instagram content creator Yuvraj Dua ki post par mere reply ko lekar comments kiye hain. Unhone mujhse anurodh kiya tha ki main unke pita se kahun ki ve apna sugar intake kam karein."

He added that his message had a "positive impact" on Dua's father and used the moment to make a broader appeal: "Mujhe khushi hai ki mere anurodh ka unke pita par sakaratmak prabhav pada hai. Main aap sabhi se bhi anurodh karta hoon ki aap apna sugar intake kam karein."

Mann Ki Baat is a radio programme through which the Prime Minister connects with people across the country, often addressing social issues and sharing messages related to health, awareness, and everyday life. (ANI)