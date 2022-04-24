PM Modi praises Anupam Kher for The Kashmir Files; actor gifted ‘rudraksha mala’ to PM

Anupam Kher, a Bollywood actor, recently met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and shared the news with his fans and followers on his official social media accounts. In addition, the renowned actor presented the PM with a rudraksha mala crafted by his mother, Dulari Kher.



Kher uploaded two photos with Modi, one in which the two of them are posing for the camera and the other in which the actor is handing over the prayer beads to the politician.

Sharing it on Twitter, he wrote in Hindi, “Respected Prime Minister @narendramodi Mr. It was a great pleasure to meet you today. The hard work you are doing day and night for the countrymen is inspiring! We will always remember the reverence with which you accepted the Rudraksh garland sent by my mother to protect you. Jai Ho. Jai Hind! 🙏🇮🇳🙏"

PM Modi also shared the post and responded to Kher by writing, “Thank you very much @AnupamPKher sir. It is only the blessings of the respected Mataji and the countrymen, which keeps motivating me continuously for the service of Mother Bharati."

The prime minister praised the actor and his crew for their film The Kashmir Files before this. The story follows the departure of Kashmiri Pandits amid the unrest in Kashmir in the 1990s. Meanwhile, following the success of The Kashmir Files, Anupam Kher is preparing to portray the character of a father-in-law in the ABC comedy pilot The Son In Law.