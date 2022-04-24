Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    PM Modi praises Anupam Kher for The Kashmir Files; actor gifted ‘rudraksha mala’ to PM

    Anupam Kher recently met PM Narendra Modi and was gifted a ‘rudraksha mala’ made by his mother Dulari Kher; see pictures

    PM Modi praises Anupam Kher for The Kashmir Files RBA
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Bangalore, First Published Apr 24, 2022, 12:09 PM IST

    Anupam Kher, a Bollywood actor, recently met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and shared the news with his fans and followers on his official social media accounts. In addition, the renowned actor presented the PM with a rudraksha mala crafted by his mother, Dulari Kher.

    Kher uploaded two photos with Modi, one in which the two of them are posing for the camera and the other in which the actor is handing over the prayer beads to the politician.

    Also Read: Dr Rajkumar birth anniversary: 5 lesser known facts about Karnataka’s evergreen hero

    Sharing it on Twitter, he wrote in Hindi, “Respected Prime Minister @narendramodi Mr. It was a great pleasure to meet you today. The hard work you are doing day and night for the countrymen is inspiring! We will always remember the reverence with which you accepted the Rudraksh garland sent by my mother to protect you. Jai Ho. Jai Hind! 🙏🇮🇳🙏"

    PM Modi also shared the post and responded to Kher by writing, “Thank you very much @AnupamPKher sir. It is only the blessings of the respected Mataji and the countrymen, which keeps motivating me continuously for the service of Mother Bharati."

    Also Read: Meet Alia Bhatt's 'cat of honour'; also check out her 'wedding ring'

    The prime minister praised the actor and his crew for their film The Kashmir Files before this. The story follows the departure of Kashmiri Pandits amid the unrest in Kashmir in the 1990s. Meanwhile, following the success of The Kashmir Files, Anupam Kher is preparing to portray the character of a father-in-law in the ABC comedy pilot The Son In Law.

    Last Updated Apr 24, 2022, 12:11 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Dr Rajkumar birth anniversary 5 known facts about Karnataka evergreen hero RBA

    Dr Rajkumar birth anniversary: 5 lesser known facts about Karnataka’s evergreen hero

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Another evening, another stylish look for Yuzvendra Chahal wife, Dhanashree Verma-ayh

    IPL 2022: Another evening, another stylish look for Yuzvendra Chahal's wife, Dhanashree Verma

    Meet Alia Bhatt's 'cat of honour'; also check out her 'wedding ring' RBA

    Meet Alia Bhatt's 'cat of honour'; also check out her 'wedding ring'

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Hardik Pandya wife Natasa Stankovic shows off her summer fashion looks-ayh

    IPL 2022: Hardik Pandya's wife Natasa Stankovic shows off her summer fashion looks

    Rashmika Mandanna, Ranbir Kapoor in Manali; watch leaked video RBA

    Rashmika Mandanna, Ranbir Kapoor in Manali; watch leaked video

    Recent Stories

    Mann Ki Baat PM Modi address nation radio show highlights gcw

    Online transactions developing digital economy, says PM Modi on Mann Ki Baat

    Watermelon to Orange: Fruits that will help to overcome 'Vitamin D' deficiency - adt

    Watermelon to Orange: Fruits that will help to overcome 'Vitamin D' deficiency

    Was forced to buy MF Hussain painting from Priyanka Gandhi for Rs 2 crore Yes Bank Rana Kapoor to ED gcw

    Was forced to buy MF Hussain painting from Priyanka Gandhi for Rs 2 cr: Rana Kapoor to ED

    Mint (Pudina) helps to cut 'Belly Fat' and lose weight; how? Read this NOW RBA

    Mint (Pudina) helps to cut 'Belly Fat' and lose weight; how? Read this NOW

    US college offers pornography class where students teachers to watch porn movies together gcw

    US college offers pornography class where students, teachers to watch porn movies together

    Recent Videos

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: I have full faith in the Mumbai Indians MI squad - Zaheer Khan-ayh

    IPL 2022: I have full faith in the Mumbai Indians squad - Zaheer Khan

    Video Icon
    Watch Here is how a solar eclipse on Mars looks like

    Watch: Here's how a solar eclipse on Mars looks like

    Video Icon
    UP DyCM Brajesh Pathak makes surprise inspection at health centre, finds doctors on leave

    UP DyCM makes surprise inspection at health centre, finds doctors on leave

    Video Icon
    BJP leader CT Ravi justifies bulldozer action: 'Terrorists fed biryani are now facing bulldozer'-ycb

    BJP leader CT Ravi justifies bulldozer action: 'Terrorists fed biryani are now facing bulldozer'

    Video Icon
    Khaas dost should get closer: Boris Johnson sums up India-UK relations

    'Khaas dost' should get closer: Boris Johnson sums up India-UK relations

    Video Icon