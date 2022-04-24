Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Dr Rajkumar birth anniversary: 5 lesser known facts about Karnataka’s evergreen hero

    As Karnataka commemorates the 93rd birthday of iconic actor Dr Rajkumar, we provide five lesser-known facts about the Kannada cinema industry's cherished hero.

    Dr. Rajkumar would have been 93 years old today if he were still living. On April 24, 1929, he was born Singanalluru Puttaswamayya Muthuraju and became known as Rajkumar. In Kannada arts and literature, he has an undeniable position. Rajkumar, also known as Annavru, was noted for his humility and remarkable acting abilities. He never let his one-of-a-kind celebrity among Kannada moviegoers get to him.

    Today is the 93rd birth anniversary of Dr Rajkumar, who is considered the most outstanding actor in the Kannada film industry. Also known as Annavru, Appaji, and Natasarvabhouma among other titles, this actor is considered exemplary for his work and contribution to films.

    Here are 5 lesser-known facts about Dr Rajkumar:

    1. Rajkumar, the name that has become synonymous with him in the hearts of his fans, was not the name given to him by his parents. Singanalluru Puttaswamayya Muthuraju was Rajkumar's natal name. He was born in Gajanur, Karnataka, on April 24, 1929.
    2. Rajkumar was not interested in academics, despite his ability to play the role of a scholar with ease. He dropped out of school in the third grade (grade). He became a theatrical performer after being inspired by his father and performed in numerous communities. He began his acting training at the renowned Gubbi Veeranna theatrical group.
    3. Many who were too young to remember Rajkumar's kidnapping by legendary bandit Veerappan on July 30, 2000 would find it difficult, but older fans will remember. He was held hostage for 109 days by a woodland brigand before being liberated.
    4. The actor has performed approximately 1000 songs in his career, including religious songs. Dr. Rajkumar also sang an English song in the Dorairaj-Bhagawan film Operation Diamond Racket, which was released in 1978.
    5. In a single year, 16 films with Rajkumar in the lead role were released (1968).

