PM Modi lauded Uttarakhand's 25-year progress at its silver jubilee. He emphasized its growth in tourism, pushing his 'Wed In India' campaign and highlighting its potential as a film destination and the world's spiritual capital.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday addressed the statehood silver jubilee celebrations at the Forest Research Institute (FRI) in Dehradun. In his address, PM Modi highlighted the state's remarkable progress across all sectors over the past 25 years, with a special emphasis on the growth of tourism. He also noted Uttarakhand's emergence as a sought-after destination for weddings and film shoots.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

'Wed In India' and Film Destination Push

For the 'Wed In India' initiative, he emphasised that Uttarakhand must develop facilities on a grand scale and suggested identifying and developing 5 to 7 major destinations for this purpose. "Uttarakhand is now emerging as a film destination, and the state's new film policy has made shooting easier... Uttarakhand is also becoming popular as a wedding destination. My campaign is 'Wed in India'. For 'Wed in India', Uttarakhand should also be provided with facilities of the same splendid level. For this, 5-7 big destinations can be identified and developed," PM Modi added.

Vision for a 'Spiritual Capital'

PM Modi also mentioned how Uttarakhand has made remarkable progress in Ayurveda, yoga and herbal development, highlighting the potential of the state to emerge as the spiritual capital of the world. "If Uttarakhand decides, it can establish itself as the spiritual capital of the world. The state can connect its yoga and wellness centres to the global network of wellness tourism," PM Modi stated. He emphasized that the temples, ashrams, and centers of meditation and yoga in the state can be connected to a global network.

Focus on Wellness and Ayurveda

The Prime Minister noted that people from across India and abroad come to Uttarakhand for wellness, and the demand for its herbs and Ayurvedic medicines is rapidly increasing. He highlighted that over the past 25 years, Uttarakhand has made remarkable progress in aromatic plants, Ayurvedic herbs, yoga, and wellness tourism.

He proposed that every assembly constituency in Uttarakhand should have a complete package comprising yoga centers, Ayurveda centers, and naturopathy institutes, which would strongly appeal to foreign tourists. (ANI)