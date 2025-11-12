Actor Piyush Mishra has cancelled his Gurugram show scheduled for November 15, following a tragic blast in Delhi that killed eight people. He cited respect for victims and safety concerns. The NIA is probing the incident as a terror attack.

Actor Piyush Mishra has cancelled his upcoming Gurugram show following the tragic blast near Delhi's Red Fort metro station that claimed eight lives on Monday, November 10. The event was originally scheduled for November 15.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

On Wednesday, the actor took to Instagram to make the announcement. In the post, he shared that the decision was made out of respect for the victims and to prioritise safety in the current situation. "Our Gurugram show on November 15 has been cancelled for now, following the unfortunate incident at Red Fort, Delhi. We stand with the city in this difficult time and will announce a new date once safety protocols permit. iNk'laab jiNdaabaad jy hind," his post read.

Delhi Blast Claims Eight Lives

At least eight people were killed near the Red Fort Metro Station on Monday evening after a blast occurred in a Hyundai i20 car.

PM Modi Visits Injured

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Modi visited the LNJP Hospital and met with those injured in the blast in Delhi. PM Modi drove directly to LNJP Hospital after returning from a two-day visit to Bhutan.

He interacted with the injured and inquired about their health.

During his visit, the Prime Minister was briefed by senior officials and doctors about the condition of the victims and the treatment being provided.

NIA Launches Investigation

Meanwhile, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has formed a "dedicated and comprehensive" investigation team to probe the Delhi car terror incident, which was carried out by a Jaish-e-Mohammad module uncovered by Indian agencies, top sources said. (ANI)