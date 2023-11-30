Piers Morgan exposes Royal bombshell: This person allegedly raised concerns over Archie's colour; Read more

In a recent episode of "Piers Morgan Uncensored," the outspoken British broadcaster, Piers Morgan, divulged a royal bombshell that has ignited widespread discussions. Allegedly, two members of the royal family, King Charles III and Princess Kate Middleton, expressed concerns about the skin color of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s son, Archie. This revelation emerged from Dutch copies of Omid Scobie’s controversial biography, "Endgame: Inside the Royal Family and the Monarchy’s Fight for Survival." The book, in its Dutch translation, inadvertently exposed the names initially redacted due to libel laws.

The Shocking Revelation

On Wednesday's episode, Piers Morgan disclosed the identities of the royals involved, citing the controversial Dutch version of Scobie's book. Markle had reportedly written letters to her father-in-law, King Charles III, addressing troubling conversations about Archie’s complexion. The passages hinted at discussions about unconscious bias within the royal family, revealing the discomforting tone of conversations surrounding Archie’s skin color.

A Right to Know or Unravel Secrets

Piers Morgan, though initially skeptical about racist comments from the royal family, argued that the British public deserves to know the contents of the book. He emphasized that if Dutch readers could stumble upon this information, British citizens, who financially contribute to the monarchy, are entitled to the same revelations. Meghan had first made these explosive allegations during her interview with Oprah Winfrey in March 2021, claiming multiple conversations about the potential color of Archie’s skin.

Sales of Scobie’s Book Halted

In a surprising turn of events, Xander Publishers, the publisher of Scobie's book, received a request from the United States to halt sales. The specifics surrounding this request remain shrouded in mystery, leaving readers curious about the sudden development. A spokesperson for the publishing house stated that they are awaiting further instructions, adding to the suspense surrounding the situation.

Notable Silence

Amidst the bombshell revelation, there has been notable silence from Kensington Palace, Xander Publishers, and representatives of the involved royals. As of now, there are no official comments or responses to inquiries, leaving the public eagerly anticipating the unfolding of events. The silence adds an additional layer of suspense to an already controversial situation.