Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Piers Morgan exposes Royal bombshell: This person allegedly raised concerns over Archie's colour; Read more

    Piers Morgan reveals royal bombshell about King Charles III and Princess Kate allegedly expressing concerns over Archie's skin color in Omid Scobie's book

    Piers Morgan exposes Royal bombshell: This person allegedly raised concerns over Archie's colour; Read more ATG
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Nov 30, 2023, 8:55 PM IST

    In a recent episode of "Piers Morgan Uncensored," the outspoken British broadcaster, Piers Morgan, divulged a royal bombshell that has ignited widespread discussions. Allegedly, two members of the royal family, King Charles III and Princess Kate Middleton, expressed concerns about the skin color of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s son, Archie. This revelation emerged from Dutch copies of Omid Scobie’s controversial biography, "Endgame: Inside the Royal Family and the Monarchy’s Fight for Survival." The book, in its Dutch translation, inadvertently exposed the names initially redacted due to libel laws.

    The Shocking Revelation

    On Wednesday's episode, Piers Morgan disclosed the identities of the royals involved, citing the controversial Dutch version of Scobie's book. Markle had reportedly written letters to her father-in-law, King Charles III, addressing troubling conversations about Archie’s complexion. The passages hinted at discussions about unconscious bias within the royal family, revealing the discomforting tone of conversations surrounding Archie’s skin color.

    A Right to Know or Unravel Secrets

    Piers Morgan, though initially skeptical about racist comments from the royal family, argued that the British public deserves to know the contents of the book. He emphasized that if Dutch readers could stumble upon this information, British citizens, who financially contribute to the monarchy, are entitled to the same revelations. Meghan had first made these explosive allegations during her interview with Oprah Winfrey in March 2021, claiming multiple conversations about the potential color of Archie’s skin.

    ALSO READ: Bengali star couple Raj Chakraborty, Subhashree Ganguly become parents for second time; is it girl or boy?

    Sales of Scobie’s Book Halted

    In a surprising turn of events, Xander Publishers, the publisher of Scobie's book, received a request from the United States to halt sales. The specifics surrounding this request remain shrouded in mystery, leaving readers curious about the sudden development. A spokesperson for the publishing house stated that they are awaiting further instructions, adding to the suspense surrounding the situation.

    ALSO READ: Pakistani actress Mahira Khan is to share the screen with Mohanlal. Here's what we know

    Notable Silence

    Amidst the bombshell revelation, there has been notable silence from Kensington Palace, Xander Publishers, and representatives of the involved royals. As of now, there are no official comments or responses to inquiries, leaving the public eagerly anticipating the unfolding of events. The silence adds an additional layer of suspense to an already controversial situation.

    Last Updated Nov 30, 2023, 8:55 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Bengali star couple Raj Chakraborty, Subhashree Ganguly become parents for second time; is it girl or boy? ATG

    Bengali star couple Raj Chakraborty, Subhashree Ganguly become parents for second time; is it girl or boy?

    Dulquer Salmaan's Guns and Gulaabs among most popular web series of 2023 rkn

    Dulquer Salmaan's Guns and Gulaabs among most popular web series of 2023

    Pakistani actress Mahira Khan is to share the screen with Mohanlal. Here's what we know RBA

    Pakistani actress Mahira Khan is to share the screen with Mohanlal. Here's what we know

    Prithviraj Sukumaran's film Aadujeevitham to release on THIS date rkn

    Prithviraj Sukumaran's film Aadujeevitham to release on THIS date

    Salman Khan threat post originated in Europe; Mumbai police investigating gravity of the post ATG

    Salman Khan threat post originated in Europe; Mumbai police investigating gravity of the post

    Recent Stories

    Russia Supreme Court declares 'international LGBT public movement' as extremist snt

    Russia's Supreme Court declares 'international LGBT public movement' as extremist

    India squad for South Africa tour: No Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli in ODIs and T20Is; new captains named snt

    India squad for South Africa tour: No Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli in ODIs and T20Is; new captains named

    Factors to Consider While Taking a Loan Against Property

    Factors to Consider While Taking a Loan Against Property

    Mysuru district on alert: Residents disturbed by startling tiger sightings on CCTV

    Mysuru district on alert: Residents disturbed by startling tiger sightings on CCTV

    PM Modi hails 7point6 percent GDP growth, says it reflects resilience of Indian economy during 'testing times'

    PM Modi hails 7.6% GDP growth, says it reflects resilience of Indian economy during 'testing times'

    Recent Videos

    WATCH PM Modi's heartfelt call to 41 rescued workers from Uttarakhand tunnel collapse AJR

    WATCH: PM Modi's heartfelt call to 41 rescued workers from Uttarakhand tunnel collapse

    Video Icon
    Railway police saves youth from certain death at Jodhpur station (WATCH)

    Railway police saves youth from certain death at Jodhpur station (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi's sortie on Made in India Tejas fighter aircraft

    PM Modi's sortie on Made in India Tejas fighter aircraft (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pakistan Shocker: UK Visa Office in Karachi airs adult video on TV

    Pakistan Shocker: UK Visa Office in Karachi airs adult video on TV (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Fight against obesity: Know how to combat overweight and diabetes RBA

    Fight against obesity: Know how to combat overweight, diabetes

    Video Icon