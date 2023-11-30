Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Pakistani actress Mahira Khan is to share the screen with Mohanlal. Here's what we know

    Mahira Khan and her husband Salim Karim are good friends of director Prithviraj Sukumaran and his wife, journalist turned producer Supriya Menon. Reports show that the actress is trying to appear in a Mohanlal film.

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Nov 30, 2023, 4:42 PM IST

    In Shah Rukh Khan's Raees, Pakistani actress Mahira Khan won our hearts with her charisma. We can't get enough of her in the song Zaalima. The actress is regarded as one of Pakistan's best performers. Mahira Khan is allegedly ready to make her Malayalam film debut now that the Bombay High Court has lifted the ban on Pakistani artists. Reports show that the actress is in talks to appear in a Mohanlal film.

    Mahira Khan is set to make her Malayalam cinema debut in the highly anticipated L2: Empuraan. The actress is speculated to play the female lead opposite Mohanlal in the action thriller directed by actor-director Prithviraj Sukumaran. The creators have yet to comment on these claims.

    Mahira Khan and her husband Salim Karim are good friends of director Prithviraj Sukumaran and his wife, journalist-producer Supriya Menon. A group photo of the two spouses and a friend while on holiday in the Maldives a few months ago became popular on social media. As a result, the speculations may not be false, and Mahira Khan would likely make her Malayalam film debut with the Lucifer sequel, according to online users.

    Mahira Khan has expressed her admiration for Malayalam films in an interview. The actress, who encouraged her friends and followers to start watching Malayalam films, added that the business produced the greatest films in terms of plot, acting, and production value, and that she aspired to work in it in the future.

    When questioned in an interview if KGF is a Malayalam film, she responded unequivocally that she was not referring to Tamil or Telugu films but only Malayalam films.

    Returning to L2: Empuraan, the Prithviraj Sukumaran-directed film starring Mohanlal, Manju Warrier, Indrajith Sukumaran, Tovino Thomas, Sai Kumar, Baiju Santhosh, and Shivaji Guruvayoor as a precursor and sequel to Lucifer. Aashirvad Cinemas and Lyca Productions collaborated in the production of L2 Empuraan.

    Last Updated Nov 30, 2023, 4:42 PM IST
