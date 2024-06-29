Photos: Who is Sreeju? Actress Meera Nandan marries her boyfriend; shares wedding pictures

Malayalam actress Meera Nandan married her beau Sreeju in a private ceremony today (June 29) in front of their relatives and friends. The pictures are going viral.

The newlywed pair rushed to social media to share the news with their followers, including the first official photos from their wedding ceremony. Meera Nandan and her friends have posted happy moments from her wedding celebrations on social media for several days.

They recently celebrated several rituals, including Haldi and Mehndi. Meera looks gorgeous in each photograph. The wedding was held in front of Kannan's Thirunada, as she had wished. The actress has now taken to Instagram to share her joy with the world.

Fans are ecstatic to see the stunning actress in her wedding saree. Within hours of her nuptials, Meera published two photos, which have already received over 6,000 likes. Lights on Creations, a studio firm, took Meera's wedding images. Meera is shown wearing a mangalsutra and vermilion.

Fans have filled the comments section with their warmest wishes for a joyful marriage. The wedding took place this morning, and stars Srinda and Anna Augustine were allegedly in attendance. Sharing the photos on Instagram, the actress wrote, "My life and love (heart and infinity emojis)"

Meera and Sreeju are overjoyed that their long-awaited desire has come true. Meera began her career as a television presenter and then moved into film with the film Mulla. But today he works as a radio DJ for Gold FM.

Who is Meera Nandan's husband, Sreeju?

Meera Nandan's boyfriend, Sreeju, is a London-based accountant. The pair met through a matrimonial website. Following that, their parents spoke with one another. Sreeju then went from London to Dubai to see the actress, after which they agreed to marry. Warmest congrats to the pair!

