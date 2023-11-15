Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Phoenix Release Date: Aju Varghese horror drama movie to hit theatres on THIS date

    A Malayalam horror drama movie starring Aju Varghese will hit theatres on November 17. The movie is directed by Vishnu Bharathan and the screenplay is done by Midhun Manuel Thomas.

    Phoenix Release Date: Aju Varghese horror drama movie to hit theatres on THIS date rkn
    Author
    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Nov 15, 2023, 2:07 PM IST

    Malayalam actor Aju Varghese's starrer Phoenix will hit theatres on November 17. The movie is directed by director Vishnu Bharatan and the screenplay is done by Garudan fame Midhun Manuel Thomas.

    The movie stars Aju Varghese, Anoop Menon, and Chanthu Nath in lead roles. It is reported that Aju will play the role of John, while Anoop Menon will play the role of a priest. Dr. Ronnie Raj, Aji John, Ajith Thalappilli, Asha Aravind, Nijila K Baby, Sini Abraham, Jess Swijn, Abram Rathish, and Avani are the other stars who are playing the role. 

    The special premiere before the release will be held today. The first screening of the film will be at 6.30 pm at Edappally Vanitha Cineplex, Kochi. Although pre-release previews of films are held in Malayalam as well, The trailer of the movie was released on November 9.

     

    The film featuring Aju Varghese unfolds the narrative of John and his family as they embark on a journey to a distant island village, aspiring to build a fresh start. However, their expectations take an unexpected twist with the arrival of a new member, triggering a series of chilling events. The movie revolves around how the family confronts these challenges, forming the core of the storyline.

    The posters for the film have stirred curiosity among viewers, indicating an engaging plot. The two released posters exhibit inverted images, adding an intriguing element. Notably, these posters provide distinct perspectives when observed from both the top and bottom, adding an extra layer of interest to the promotional material.

    Last Updated Nov 15, 2023, 2:07 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Jawan director Atlee Kumar responds to plagiarism accusations; says, "A mob always wants to attack me..." SHG

    Jawan director Atlee Kumar responds to plagiarism accusations; says, "A mob always wants to attack me..."

    Koffee With Karan 8: Kareena Kapoor, Alia Bhatt's fun banter leaves fans awaiting for their on-screen union ATG

    Koffee With Karan 8: Kareena Kapoor, Alia Bhatt's fun banter leaves fans awaiting for their on-screen union

    Nana Patekar slaps fan during film shoot; viral video surprises social media users - Watch

    Nana Patekar slaps fan during film shoot; viral video surprises social media users - Watch

    Bigg Boss 17 update: Ankita Lokhande points middle finger to Abhishek Kumar escalating argument [WATCH] ATG

    Bigg Boss 17 update: Ankita Lokhande points middle finger to Abhishek Kumar escalating argument [WATCH]

    Varun Tej, Lavanya Tripathi travel to Dehradun for follow up reception, following celebration in Hyderabad SHG

    Varun Tej, Lavanya Tripathi travel to Dehradun for follow up reception, following celebration in Hyderabad

    Recent Stories

    Jawan director Atlee Kumar responds to plagiarism accusations; says, "A mob always wants to attack me..." SHG

    Jawan director Atlee Kumar responds to plagiarism accusations; says, "A mob always wants to attack me..."

    Major accident in Jammu and Kashmir: Over 25 lives lost as bus plunges into Chenab river gorge AJR

    Major accident in Jammu and Kashmir: Over 25 lives lost as bus plunges into Chenab river gorge

    Mysterious death: Woman's body found near Mumbai-Nagpur highway, police suspect possible human sacrifice AJR

    Mysterious death: Woman's body found near Mumbai-Nagpur highway, police suspect possible human sacrifice

    Queenstown to Wellington: 7 places to visit in New Zealand ATG

    Queenstown to Wellington: 7 places to visit in New Zealand

    Iconic Netizens go berserk as legends Sachin Tendulkar, David Beckham pictured together at Wankhede Stadium snt

    Iconic! Netizens go berserk as legends Sachin Tendulkar, David Beckham pictured together at Wankhede Stadium

    Recent Videos

    Diwali night road rage in Greater Noida caught on camera (WATCH)

    Diwali night road rage in Greater Noida caught on camera (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Khalasi sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH) AJR

    'Khalasi' sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Israel Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Israel-Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4-6; Register now

    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4–6; Register now

    Video Icon
    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter jet (WATCH)

    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter squadron OORIALS (WATCH)

    Video Icon