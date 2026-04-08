The Producers Guild of America (PGA) has set the dates for its 38th and 39th awards ceremonies on February 27, 2027, and February 19, 2028, respectively, reinforcing its status as a crucial bellwether for the Academy Awards.

PGA Awards Sets Future Dates

The Producers Guild of America (PGA) has announced the dates for its next two awards ceremonies, confirming its role as a key event in the global film and television calendar, according to Variety. The 38th annual PGA Awards will be held on Saturday, February 27, 2027, while the 39th ceremony is scheduled for Saturday, February 19, 2028. The 2027 event will coincide with final Oscar voting and take place a day before The Actor Awards ceremony, aligning with other major industry celebrations.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

2026 Winners and Oscar Bellwether Status

The PGA Awards, widely regarded as a bellwether for the Oscars, recognized Warner Bros.' politically charged epic "One Battle After Another" at the 2026 ceremony. Directed by Paul Thomas Anderson, the film earned the Darryl F. Zanuck Award for Outstanding Producer of Theatrical Motion Pictures. Anderson was awarded alongside producers Sara Murphy and posthumously for Adam Somner. The film subsequently won the Academy Award for Best Picture.

In television, HBO Max's drama "The Pitt", Apple TV's comedy "The Studio", and Netflix's miniseries "Adolescence" took top honors at last year's ceremony.

Awards Season Calendar Takes Shape

The announcement follows the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences setting dates for its next two Oscars ceremonies: Sunday, March 14, 2027, for the 99th Academy Awards, and Sunday, March 5, 2028, for the 100th ceremony, along with SAG-AFTRA's news that The Actor Awards will take place February 28, 2027, and February 20, 2028, as per the outlet.

About the Producers Guild of America

Representing over 8,400 members across film, television, and emerging media, the PGA advocates for producers' interests, including fair compensation, expanded health care benefits, and opportunities for underrepresented communities. The PGA Awards honor excellence across 14 competitive categories, along with special awards such as the PGA Innovation Award and career achievement prizes, according to Variety.