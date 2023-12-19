PETA India awards Jackie Shroff as Most Beautiful Vegetarian Celebrity of 2023; beats John Abraham, Anushka

PETA India named Jackie Shroff "the Most Beautiful Vegetarian Celebrity of 2023." The actor recently wowed audiences with his new film, 'Mast Mein Rehne Ka,' now available on Prime Video.

Apart from his acting abilities, people respect Jaggu Dada for his charitable endeavours, which have substantially contributed to society. However, Jackie Shroff's commitment to vegetarianism and a healthy lifestyle is equally admirable. In recognition of his dedication, PETA has named him the Most Beautiful Vegetarian Celebrity of 2023, beating out John Abraham and Anushka Sharma for the award.

For this award, Jackie Shroff garnered the most votes. He gave his thoughts on the subject, “I am very thankful to PETA India for this laurel. I have always loved following a healthy lifestyle, and vegetarianism has been my welcome choice. Receiving such a wonderful acknowledgement for the same only makes me feel very humbled. I always advocate to the people that we should leave the world as a better place than it was when we arrived and this award only validates that I am on the right path.”

Well, Jaggu Dada has done a lot for the betterment of society. He has certainly made a concerted effort, whether arranging free health check-up camps or providing people with lifesaving training.

Not to mention how he constantly gives a plant to everyone he meets since he feels that an oxygen supply is the finest gift humans can get. He has two upcoming projects on the cinematic front: Baap and Quotation Gang.

