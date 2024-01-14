Pearle Maaney reveals face of newborn baby girl; Check

Actress and anchor Pearle Maaney and actor Srinish Aravind welcomed their second baby child. Srinish shared this on social media. Revealing the baby's face, Pearle took to Instagram and wrote, "After 9 long months...… we finally met each other…. This is me holding her for the first time. Her soft skin and her little heartbeats will always be remembered as one of my most precious moments… happy tears were shed and today I am a proud mother of one more baby Girl. Srini told me all of you were sending us love, prayers, and wishes…. It’s fills my heart with happiness to know how much our little family is Loved... Thank You Everyone... I Love You All…. And I Know our little one will be safe in your Blessings.

Pearle Maaney and Srinish Aravind were the participants in Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 1 and got married in 2019. Their love story began on the show, and despite allegations that their romance was merely a game strategy, they continued to support each other. After the conclusion of the show, Pearle and Srinish Aravind officially tied the knot. The wedding ceremony commenced with a flash ceremony at Aluva Chowvarapally. Subsequently, the couple also had a traditional Hindu marriage ceremony at Srinish's house in Palakkad.

On 21 May 2021, the couple welcomed their first child and her name is Nila. This star daughter is also known as Nilu Baby on social media. Even when she got pregnant for the second time, Pearle used to post videos of Nila and her second pregnancy journey on social media. All the fans and loved ones are wishing the couple a new member of the family.